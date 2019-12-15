The idea of creating public school championships has been discussed at great length and with great passion in recent years. The decision hinges on the willingness to make changes in New Jersey’s high school football calendar.
The biggest change would be the need to eliminate the traditional games on Thanksgiving. This is a decision that will affect just about everyone — players, coaches, schools and even families.
So it’s not one to make lightly.
At the same time, there are a few realities that need to be faced. The first is that, as important as traditional rivalries are, they’re now taking a back seat to the important measure of playoff success. Determining a state champion has become the pinnacle of accomplishment for high school football teams.
So, a decision has to be made. For some athletic directors and coaches, it’s a simple one.
“With the way the new playoff format is, I’m not really sad to see it go. To me, the playoffs are the end-all. You play to get in the playoffs. There’s either the finality (of a playoff loss) or you get to go on tomorrow. I love that,’’ said Mainland football coach Chuck Smith, following the school’s final Thanksgiving Day game against Egg Harbor Township. “That’s what you do in sports.”
Smith doesn’t speak for everyone. In fact, there is no consensus among coaches on whether the Thanksgiving games should be moved.
Meanwhile, the support for a playoff system to crown a state public school group champion has continued to grow. Under the current system, the public school season ends with a regional championship.
New Jersey and New York are the only two states that do not have group state public school champions.
But, moving the Thanksgiving Day rivalry games would allow them to do that. State group semifinals could be held Thanksgiving weekend at different sites around the state. Then, the first weekend in December, the public school state finals could be held at either Rutgers University or MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
Last week, an advisory committee of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the state’s high school sports governing body, approved a resolution that would eliminate the clause in the constitution that prohibited a public school state champion. It’s the first step in the process.
While the championship system hasn’t been implemented yet, it’s another reason the games should be moved.
It’s not fair to ask a team involved in the state playoffs to stop what they are doing to play a game that could hurt their state title run. There’s loss of focus and the possibility of injuries to consider.
Another health benefit to moving Thanksgiving games is it affords the athletes on nonplayoff teams more time to rest before winter sports season begins.
We are not saying that you should end the rivalries of Vineland vs. Millville, or Holy Spirit vs. Atlantic City and others. But why not play them during the season and have them count toward the race for the playoffs?
It’s something we hope the NJSIAA explores as it brings New Jersey’s high school playoff system into the 21st century.
