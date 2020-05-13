Sand dunes were a natural feature of New Jersey barrier islands until development displaced them nearly everywhere. Since then, their value in protecting shore communities from storm surge has become a scientific consensus supported by the general public and asserted by governments. Now those forces have finally prevailed over the last holdouts in the 25-year war against dunes.
Since at least the early 1990s, the state Department of Environmental Protection has been stopping towns and homeowners from damaging dunes, often to improve views or control drifting sand.
Last month, a longtime leader in fighting dune creation and maintenance in court, the affluent oceanfront borough of Bay Head in Ocean County, suffered what is surely its ultimate defeat. A state appellate court broadly upheld judicial rulings against its homeowners that validate the DEP’s use of eminent domain to build dunes as reasonable and not arbitrary.
The well-connected Bay Head homeowners fought several years in court despite repeated defeats and the obvious turn in sentiment about dunes after Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Responding to the loss of life and $71 billion in damage from that storm, New Jersey embarked on lining its entire Atlantic coast with protective dunes.
Soon after Sandy, the N.J. Supreme Court made it clear this project to protect the public would not be stopped by individuals with other interests. It ruled that the benefits to the property owners overwhelmed their damages such as loss of view.
Margate was among dune foes that fought on regardless, soliciting and getting support in a referendum to spend money on anti-dune litigation. Even after a Superior Court judge ruled for the state over the city in 2016, six homeowners took the legal fight to federal court. Their objections were swept aside and dune and beach work in Margate proceeded in 2017. At least the city finally got outfalls to let storm drains empty into the ocean like other Jersey Shore towns, paid for by the federal government.
That same year another holdout, the Midway Beach Condominium Association in southern Ocean County’s Berkeley Township, lost its lawsuit seeking to block DEP dune work.
With Bay Head’s comprehensive defeat — 63 consolidated cases were judged by the appellate court — the legal winning streak for the effort to protect people and property with dunes is in double digits.
Lawyers for homeowners there say they will press for what they consider fair compensation for the state’s imposition of dunes on their oceanfront land. What an awkward and perhaps difficult time to be seeking such money, as New Jersey struggles to handle the immense costs to its governments and economy from trying to protect people from the coronavirus.
