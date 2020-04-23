South Jersey’s hospitals started feeling the impact of the coronavirus before a significant number of COVID-19 cases reached the region.
Costs rose as they prepared to handle the surge in cases the pandemic would inevitably bring. Revenue fell much more, as the statewide shutdown to slow the spread of the virus ended non-emergency surgeries, ambulatory procedures and other services that generate the bulk of the income for the nonprofit hospitals.
Their weakened financial condition required South Jersey hospitals to seek cost cuts such as voluntary furloughs or reductions in hours by staff not involved with pandemic-related work — a step that hundreds of other hospitals across the nation have taken. In addition, the senior leadership teams at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and Shore Medical Center took pay cuts of at least 25%, with many also donating to their hospital’s pandemic emergency funds.
The terrible and unavoidable collateral damage to society from the shutdown is especially unfortunate for hospitals, which people are counting on to get them through the health crisis. At exactly the time everyone wants their emergency care providers to be as strong and capable as possible, the public’s isolation from the coronavirus has stressed and distracted them.
Now there are signs that infection rates in many COVID-19 hotspots, including New Jersey, are slowing. Government officials are working on plans for the gradual and geographically varied reopening of society — as soon as protecting public health allows, since the economic damage to the state and nation is already severe and worsening each day.
Gov. Phil Murphy and his administration, like governors everywhere, must make tough decisions balancing these most fundamental values without as much data and certainty as they’d like.
He should lighten that decision load by letting the state’s hospitals handle their reopening themselves.
The medical experts who are best positioned to know when a hospital can safely provide services other than for COVID-19 and emergencies are at that hospital. They already are trusted to adhere to the highest standards of caring for and protecting the public. And they know better than anyone at the state level what the conditions and capabilities are at their hospital.
New Jersey is part of a six-state task force working on reopening together, with New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut and Rhode Island. But on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo went ahead and allowed elective surgeries again at hospitals in parts of New York without large coronavirus outbreaks.
Gov. Murphy should take the bolder step of letting the medical experts at N.J. hospitals decide on their measured reopening. That would strengthen the hospitals, make their non-COVID-19 patients healthier (and better able to handle a coronavirus infection), and get a large, essential part of the state economy reactivated as soon and safely as possible.
