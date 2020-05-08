To blunt the economic harm of the coronavirus pandemic and help small businesses survive the loss of revenue from state-ordered shutdowns, the federal government made available more than $600 billion in loans through the Payroll Protection Program. The loans are forgivable if organizations document that the money was needed and used for keeping employees working.
Newspapers are considered essential businesses that keep people informed about COVID-19 and the response to it in their community and state, so they didn’t have to shut down.
But the lockdowns decimated newspaper revenue anyway. Closed local businesses — the vast majority — have neither the customers to reach with newspaper advertisements nor the money from sales to pay for such ads.
This puts local newspapers in a difficult position. Their journalists are energized by heightened reader interest in the local fight against COVID-19 and the thrashing out of issues surrounding social distancing and reopening the local economy. But the revenue that makes news coverage possible has decreased dramatically.
News organizations nationwide in this crisis have implemented layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts for 33,000 employees, according to the NewsGuild-CWA union.
At The Press of Atlantic City, workers so far have been required to take two weeks of unpaid furloughs, while executives and managers have taken pay cuts.
Small local newspapers such as The Press — which serve 80% of U.S. newspaper readers, according to data from the Alliance for Audited Media — seem like perfect candidates for federal help under the Payroll Protection Program.
Some big newspapers such as the 700-employee Seattle Times have gotten such help, in its case a $10 million loan.
But most small newspapers aren’t eligible for PPP help because of the actions they were compelled to take the past 15 years to survive the poaching of their revenues by online technology giants. For greater efficiency and reduced costs, shrinking local newspapers went through rounds of mergers and acquisitions to stay big enough to survive. The Press, for example, first was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Media, which this year sold it and a group of other small newspapers to Lee Enterprises. The newspapers gathered under Lee average just 80 employees each.
The Payroll Protection Program limits businesses getting help to no more than 1,000 employees. The Press and most other small newspapers have a tiny fraction of that number, but the way the program is written it counts the total employees of all the local newspapers under the parent company.
Small newspapers may be part of a large organization, but they must survive on their own. Their eligibility for PPP help should be based on their own need for help keeping their employees working.
There is support in Congress for granting waivers of this affiliation rule to small newspapers. That would allow local newspapers to be treated like other small businesses, helping them and their employees survive this unique crisis. We think that’s the fairest approach.
There is also some support for sending federal advertising to local newspapers. While we obviously welcome advertising, that seems less effective and desirable than the Payroll Protection Program relief that is one of the federal government’s most important efforts to mitigate the dire economic damage from the pandemic.
In less than two decades, the U.S. has lost 2,100 newspapers, one in four, leaving 1,800 communities without a local news source.
Congress and the Trump administration should include help for local newspapers in their next effort to counter the severe recession that already has begun. Doing so would help these small businesses and their employees, and the communities that count on them to see what’s going on and be heard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.