The U.S. Department of Agriculture last fall awarded a group of professors at Stockton University $410,000 to encourage and study maple syrup production in South Jersey.
The department awarded the grant to increase the state’s production by using “novel technology, landowner engagement and sustainable best practices.”
The money is being used to encourage about 100 property owners to produce syrup from their maples, produce more from trees on the Stockton campus, conduct education and outreach about maple sugar production, and see if a South Jersey sugaring industry is possible.
There’s a lot to be said for harvesting the sugary sap of maple trees and turning it into syrup. It makes use of a seldom-tapped resource. It provides another value for a species of tree that is a small but significant part of the region’s landscape. It’s an easy, family friendly activity with a sweet ending.
South Jersey doesn’t get its share of governmental grants, aid and subsidies — not compared to North Jersey and not compared to other states and regions — so it’s hard to quibble with this one. And the amount of money is so small, not even a rounding error in the Department of Agriculture budget. The federal government surely wastes more than this each hour.
Still, the best time to be principled and question something is when it is benefitting you. And the potential for commercial maple sugaring in South Jersey seems limited and even diminishing.
The most obvious impediment is that North America’s large and thriving maple sugar industry uses the sugar maple — which doesn’t exist in warm South Jersey. That’s why the industry is based in northern states and Canada. South Jersey hosts the red maple, among its dominant oaks and pines.
Red maples also produce sap that can be turned into sugar syrup. But the sugar content of red maple sap is 1% to 2%, compared to 2% to 4% for sugar maples. That means it takes more energy, time and money to produce maple syrup from red maples than sugar maples — significantly more to make a product that many consider inferior.
If there ever is a commercial market for sugar syrup from red maples, it won’t be served by a South Jersey industry. The Northeast has a huge and expanding red maple resource — an estimated 40 million trees in Vermont at least 10 inches in diameter, and far greater numbers in Maine, Pennsylvania and New York.
Sap and therefore sugar production requires nighttime temperatures to consistently fall below freezing and then preferably rise to the 40s during the day. South Jersey this winter has had many days in the 50s and even above, and relative few nights below freezing. Global warming can only make the region less appropriate for maple sugaring.
Tapping red maples in the region will be a lovely, natural hobby for some and an educational opportunity for others, and perhaps that’s enough for this amount of federal spending.
Taxpayers can’t be blamed, though, for doubting that sugar from red maples in South Jersey will benefit them enough. The justifications for spending their money must seem like a lot for them to swallow — and not that sweet.
