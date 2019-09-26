The South Jersey Transportation Authority recently installed signs along its Atlantic City Expressway in memory of three of its workers fatally struck by motorists the past 40 years.
As their tragic accidents show, all jobs around a highway are dangerous. One worker was operating a front-end loader, another was a toll collector and the third was working in a lane closure behind a dump truck.
Such expressway fatalities have been few, but the numbers add up. In the five years from 2011 to 2016, half of the 532 workers killed at U.S. road construction sites were struck by vehicles, according to a report from the Center for Construction Research and Training.
The toll from motorists who aren’t careful enough when passing public workers doing their jobs also falls heavily on police officers.
About 10% of fatal injuries to police officers nationwide in the past decade were from vehicles hitting them while they worked at the side of the road, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. That’s 126 officers struck and killed from 2008 to 2017.
New Jersey has required motorists to move over and pass roadside workers carefully since 2009. When approaching a police car, highway maintenance vehicle, fire truck, tow truck or sanitation vehicle stopped on the side of the road with their lights blinking, drivers must change to a lane not adjacent to the working vehicles if possible or slow down below the speed limit and proceed carefully, prepared to stop.
Currently, drivers face a $100 to $500 fine if they don’t obey the law. A bill in the state Legislature would add another penalty — two violation points on the driver’s license. That could lead to additional insurance charges or even forfeiture of the driving privilege.
The bill was prompted by the 2010 death of State Trooper Marc Castellano, who was struck by a driver who failed to move over on Interstate 195 in Monmouth County.
Slowing down for roadside workers costs motorists almost nothing — literally just seconds. If they thought about it realistically, presumably they would gladly pay this tiny price to greatly reduce the risk to workers serving them and the rest of the public.
Unfortunately, many drivers don’t seem to think and just try to get wherever they’re going as quickly as possible. So putting two points on the licenses of mover-over violators should help drivers make the right risk-benefit calculation.
The Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee, when it unanimously advanced the bill, also added a good requirement — that the state Division of Motor Vehicles create a public awareness campaign about the move-over requirement and benefits. A decade after the original law, many are unaware of it or unsure of its requirements.
We hope the added penalty to move-over violations passes the Legislature soon and is signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy. Frankly, motorists in other places do a much better job at steering clear of roadside workers and slowing briefly to ensure their safety. New Jersey drivers should find it easy to develop this habit and feel good about protecting those working for them along highways and roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.