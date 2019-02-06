The American Lung Association, which encourages states to reduce tobacco use and tracks their progress, is a tough teacher. That’s understandable considering its mission to support further reductions in the leading cause of preventable deaths nationwide.
Last week, its annual report card on New Jersey’s anti-tobacco performance gave the state one F, one D, two A’s and a B. That’s an improvement, and although the state could do more as it suggests, the two lowest grades seem a bit harsh considering the fiscal reality of the state budget.
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has expanded anti-tobacco programs in well-targeted ways that are likely to improve New Jersey’s already lower-than-average smoking rate. He has built upon a turnaround that started the year before he took office, one that ended a decade of the cash-strapped state doing the minimum under successive administrations.
The F grade, for example, is on funding of tobacco control and prevention programs. That’s the same grade New Jersey received for years when it dedicated none of its tobacco tax and settlement money — about $900 million a year — to the effort. Now it spends about $11 million a year on anti-tobacco programs, the most since 2009, thanks mainly to a 2017 law that dedicated 1 percent of tobacco taxes to such efforts.
While the lung association thinks the state should fund programs at the “best practices” level suggested by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — more than $100 million a year — that’s not realistic given the current squeeze on state finances.
The association gave New Jersey’s cigarette tax a D because it is “only” $2.70 a pack and theoretically raising it could provide more anti-tobacco funding. But that would also strengthen the black market in tobacco and nicotine products, which could work against tobacco tax revenue and public health. In high-tax New York, that market is estimated to provide more than half of the cigarettes consumed. At least the Murphy administration started taxing the liquid nicotine used in e-cigarettes.
The Garden State aced the lung association’s standards for minimum age to buy tobacco products and restrictions on smoking (even though it allows limited smoking on casino floors). Murphy added one to the latter by signing a statewide ban on smoking at beaches, parks and boardwalks. The tobacco age requirement was raised to 21 in the final year of the Chris Christie administration.
The B grade on access to services to help quit nicotine addiction reflects good state efforts to help two groups in need — populations more likely to smoke and teenagers susceptible to nicotine addiction through vaping.
The state is opening 11 regional quit centers that will offer free counseling and nicotine replacement therapies — services that can cost $200 to $300 otherwise. In this region, centers will be operated by Atlantic Prevention Resources in Atlantic County, Cape Assist in Cape May County and Inspira Medical Center in Cumberland and Salem counties.
The state’s $7 million cessation support will also include a youth education campaign with peer-outreach teams in each county, and efforts focused on college campuses and employers of young people to reduce tobacco use there. These are important because nicotine can impair brain development in adolescents and nearly all smokers start before age 26.
The Murphy administration also made it easier for Medicaid enrollees to access smoking-cessation resources, and those 1.7 million recipients smoke at nearly twice the rate of others.
Overall, the appropriate reaction to New Jersey’s annual report card is to acknowledge the good, bipartisan work of state leaders that has resulted in significant improvements to the fight against tobacco ills — and to encourage continued improvement in the quality and scope of those efforts as promising approaches and more funding become available.