Gov. Phil Murphy raised taxes dramatically in his first two years in office and, with help from a Legislature controlled by fellow Democrats, increased New Jersey government spending by $2.6 billion.
This week he proposed his third budget. Once again it would do nothing to address the state’s dire fiscal condition and utter lack of business competitiveness. But it would again raise taxes on overburdened residents and businesses and spend even more — an 18% jump in three years of budget proposals.
Murphy wants to push the N.J. budget past the $40 billion mark for the first time, nearly $1 billion past.
He proposes putting an extra $157 million into the sinkhole that is NJ Transit, increasing the total state subsidy of its infamously underperforming train and bus system to $826 million. Taxpayers would put up the extra funding and $590 million of the total, while those who use its transit services would pay nothing more.
Murphy wants to increase public education spending by $519 million, unsurprising since he’s counting on public employee unions to help ensure his reelection next year. All but $50 million of that, which would extend the tuition-free community college program for low-income students to the first two years at four-year state colleges, would go to K-12 and preschool education.
New Jersey residents still pay the highest property taxes in the nation, so the governor claimed that more state spending on education was somehow “property tax relief.” In other words, government is determined to tax more and spend it on schools, and if the state doesn’t do it, local districts surely would by raising property taxes. But the state’s average residential property tax has kept rising during Murphy’s tenure and last year hit $8,953.
Murphy wants nearly $1 billion in new and higher taxes on residents, from the lowest to the highest incomes.
He would double the state’s tax on cigarettes to a nation-leading $4.35 a pack (as officials consider restricting the vaping used as an alternative by many with a nicotine addiction).
He wants to increase the tax on incomes over $1 million to 10.75%, the second highest rate in the nation.
And he also wants to charge businesses that don’t provide health insurance a “responsibility fee” of $325 to $725 for each of their employees who is covered by Medicaid, which the state under Gov. Chris Christie extended to many low-income residents through Obamacare. That plus the Democrats’ $15 an hour minimum wage might deter hiring the working poor.
On the plus side, Murphy would allow the 2018 surcharge on top-earning businesses to phase out as planned. He expects to save $400 million in department costs, save another $174 million on state employee health care costs, and increase the budget reserve to $1.6 billion. He would continue to make the slowly increasing payments on government retiree pension and health obligations agreed by Christie and the Legislature’s Democratic leaders.
New Jersey government is getting a windfall of tax revenue from the much-improved national economy during Murphy’s term. It would have been the perfect time to reduce the $152 billion the state owes in past political promises to its unionized retirees (instead of allowing that amount to keep growing), or some of its $48 billion in debt.
Instead, Murphy would make the state’s worst-in-the-nation business tax climate even worse. New Jersey would still have the nation’s worst-funded public employee retirement plan. How soon people forget how the severe downturn a decade ago was much worse in this state than the rest of the nation.
Unless legislative leaders insist on a much sounder budget and improvement of New Jersey’s financial standing, state residents will suffer terribly the next time the U.S. economy goes into a recession.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.