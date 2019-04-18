New York State has announced a new way to tax drivers entering Manhattan — a congestion fee collected for each vehicle driving in the area from 60th Street to the southern end of the island. Cameras will read the license plates of vehicles and their owners will get a bill.
Many of those vehicles come from New Jersey and already pay a tax to drive in New York in the form of high tolls on the tunnels and bridges crossing the Hudson River. The state plans to credit the tolls on tunnels and bridges directly into the congestion-pricing zone for those paying the new tax.
Gov. Phil Murphy said that isn’t enough to prevent N.Y. congestion pricing from causing double-taxation of New Jersey drivers and serious traffic disruptions.
His concerns are valid and point to issues that will affect many more people as congestion pricing spreads across American cities. Other cities around the world already do this and although New York will be the first in the United States, others surely will follow and some, such as Seattle, are already considering it. If electric vehicles replace many gasoline-powered ones as expected, schemes to tax vehicles on the road will be favored as a replacement for falling gas-tax revenue.
Murphy’s first concern is that drivers from New Jersey who use the George Washington Bridge north of the congestion zone will pay twice if they head south into it. That’s “already one of the most expensive crossings in the area,” he said in a letter to N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and drivers using it would have to pay again to enter Manhattan’s central business district.
Since the plan would credit tolls on the Lincoln and Holland tunnels but not on the bridge, traffic would shift to those tunnels, which are already congested and in need of significant repairs, he said.
Congestion-pricing revenue, estimated at $1 billion annually, would be used primarily for a sweeping modernization of the city’s subway system. Murphy also asked Cuomo to “consider dedicating a portion of the congestion pricing revenue to mitigate the burden” of increased use of NJ Transit and the Path train system as a result of the new tax on drivers in the city.
That doesn’t seem likely to happen and although eye-rolling may be appropriate every time Murphy wants more tax revenue, in this case he has a point. Greater New York City extends well into North Jersey and its vast and complex transportation systems would best be designed, operated and funded as a whole. Unfortunately, that happens only on a limited basis and congestion pricing doesn’t look like it will be part of that.
The congestion fee will be implemented in early 2021. A Cuomo panel suggested charging $11.52 for cars and $25.34 for trucks. The state-controlled Metropolitan Transportation Authority will decide the details and a variable fee depending on traffic levels is likely.
Murphy’s right that the inequity of double taxing will fall mainly on George Washington Bridge drivers, but it will also hit some entering via the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to the south and the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to the north. New York’s congestion price rule should be that any city-entry toll gets credited if the vehicle goes to central Manhattan.
The right regional approaches to congestion pricing should be established as part of its first use in New York City, so it will be fair and not just a way to add another tax. Congestion pricing promises reductions in traffic, improvements in mass transit and better air quality — and could deliver them all by redistributing tolls and taxes on drivers, rather than increasing them.