Gov. Phil Murphy had a big plan for free community college for all in New Jersey. It arrived this month, looking much diminished.
Instead of free college at a two-year school for anyone who wants it, income-qualifying students will get the balance paid on what they owe after their state and federal aid is applied — and only at a select few community colleges that are accepted into the program.
Atlantic Cape Community College and Cumberland County Community College will try to be among the few, and given the higher need in this region than up north they should have an edge. Even if they aren’t accepted, they’ll get $250,000 to help them plan for subsequent phases of the program.
At a campaign event last fall, Murphy started by saying the state would put $400 million behind it. Several hours later, his staff backtracked that by half.
The governor still estimates it will cost $200 million a year. But when Murphy asked for $50 million in this year’s budget to get the plan rolling for up to 15,000 students, fellow Democrats in the Legislature balked. Eventually both sides agreed on $25 million in funding, with $20 million for students’ tuition and fees and $5 million for planning grants for the colleges.
If students are at one of the few colleges accepted and if they or their family have adjusted gross incomes of less than $45,000, the program will pay the balance of their tuition and fees. That won’t amount to much, since the average community college tuition is $3,200 and the average aid is $2,700 (2013 figures).
So students who were only out an average of $500 on their tuition if they didn’t successfully complete their classes will now suffer just a loss of whatever time they spent. That might draw some more students, but surely won’t motivate them.
David Socolow, the executive director of the state’s Higher Education Student Assistance Authority, said the start of the pilot effort will “provide valuable lessons for future expansions of the program to offer free tuition to more students.”
Students don’t even need to apply for the money.
If they qualify and happen to be at the right school, they’ll automatically be enrolled and their bill balance paid with state funds.
As easy as it will be for some students at some schools to get the money, it may not get any easier for Murphy to get additional funding for free community college out of the Legislature.
The leaders there are concerned about making the state’s four-year colleges and universities more affordable. They’re now the second most expensive four-year schools in the country.
Pre-kindergarten education also has strong support. Put all these programs together and the state would have to add a couple of zeroes to fund its education ambitions … when it already struggled to close an $8.7 billion gap in the budget for this year.
Even the colleges and students that get into the Community College Innovation Challenge won’t get much. But as so many private-sector workers say in this era of small or nonexistent wage increases, something is better than nothing.