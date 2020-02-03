The Legislature has approved big increases in spending under Gov. Phil Murphy, but twice has frustrated his desire for a tax surcharge on high-income residents.
After this fiscal year’s budget was approved last spring, Murphy responded by selectively freezing $235 million in spending because without his new millionaire’s tax he couldn’t be sure there was enough revenue for the whole budget.
Legislative leaders at the time called this nonsense. Their revenue forecasting — which was more accurate the prior year — showed there would be plenty of revenue thanks to tax increases and a strong national economy.
Murphy’s Treasury Department started to relent in October, releasing $114 million that had been withheld. Then two weeks ago the revenue reality could no longer be denied and the remaining $121 million was released.
Among the state work being held up by the funding freeze was the second phase of Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus. Now that it has the $4.6 million appropriated by the Legislature in the budget signed by Murphy but withheld, the college can proceed with developing a $64 million, 400-bed residential building in the Chelsea neighborhood.
The Murphy administration’s self-serving forecast had predicted state revenue would grow by only 1%. Halfway through the fiscal year, it is growing by 7.6%.
At the end of last summer, Murphy vetoed state funding to rebuild the Wildwood Boardwalk, saying the money wasn’t sufficiently accounted for in the budget — prompting Senate President Stephen Sweeney to point out the sourcing was the same that Murphy approved to give $20 million to the horse racing industry. The boardwalk funding had been sponsored by the 1st District’s senator and two Assemblymen, fellow Democrats who were soon defeated in the November election.
As the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants has said about state revenue projections, “the process has become politicized and lacks fiscal objectivity.” It strongly supports a bill in the Legislature to require consensus revenue forecasts for the state budget process.
Instead of the current practice that leaves them up to the governor’s office, a three-member N.J. Revenue Advisory Board — including the state treasurer, the Legislature’s budget officer and a public expert on tax policy and revenue analysis — would develop the forecast. Debt rating agencies consider such consensus forecasting the best practice.
Murphy’s state treasurer, Elizabeth Maher Muoio, sponsored a similar bill several years ago when she was an assemblywoman. The Legislature and governor should create the Revenue Advisory Board soon, in time to avoid problems with the next budget in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.