In early December it looked like Katie Brennan, the Murphy administration official who says she was raped by a fellow Phil Murphy campaign staffer, would finally find some justice after 18 months of being ignored.
A special committee of the Legislature heard her story of accepting a ride home from Al Alvarez after a campaign event in April 2017, agreeing to his request to use her bathroom when he dropped her off, and being thrown on her sofa and raped when he got into her apartment.
Brennan told how she had complained to police, had a hospital exam, and three times notified high level Murphy administration officials. They ignored her and hired Alvarez anyway as chief of staff of the state Schools Development Authority.
Not until seven months after the incident and her reporting of it did the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tell her it wouldn’t prosecute Alvarez, who denied the accusation. He resigned a few months ago when Brennan’s story finally appeared in The Wall Street Journal.
Her testimony under oath to the legislative committee was powerful and its leaders said they found Brennan to be honest and credible.
Yet the Murphy administration continues to take steps that seem designed to undermine Brennan and the investigation into the handling of her rape allegation. Last week she sued, seeking damages and to block a gag order on her by the administration.
Barely a month after Brennan had to talk to a newspaper to be heard after getting nothing from contacting fellow administration officials and even Gov. Murphy himself, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal quickly cleared the decision to not prosecute Alvarez. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez knew both Alvarez and Brennan, but Grewal said Suarez had no influence on the decision by officials in her office.
Grewal also told legislators there was no need for them to look into the office’s dropping of Brennan’s complaint, since he had already done so.
But the key question of whether the Murphy administration influenced that decision — all it would take is a brief phone call — is too important to be so quickly dismissed. Grewal didn’t even talk to Brennan in his rush to judgment.
As Patricia Teffenhart, executive director of the New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said, ““Katie Brennan’s case had a police report, an immediate hospital examination, fresh complaint witnesses, and a victim who was ready to seek justice. That’s more than we see in a lot of these cases and justice was still denied.”
Then the administration’s Division of Equal Employment Opportunity, after ignoring the case for months, decided to open an investigation based on Brennan’s testimony that she had felt “ostracized” by the administration. That allowed it to require her to sign a confidentiality agreement — so if she continues talking about her case, she risks discipline up to and including dismissal from her position as chief of staff of the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency.
The legislative hearings continue to find close Murphy aides knew about the case for months, even as Murphy claims he didn’t learn of it until it was in the newspaper. Some legislators support investigating the decision not to prosecute the case despite Grewal urging them not to.
The lack of justice for Katie Brennan — despite her position and access to officials — can’t be left as a crushing discouragement to others in her situation. Women and men in New Jersey need to know that accusations of rape and abuse will be taken seriously, handled fairly and not ignored.