Addiction has many terrible costs, including overdose deaths, broken families and lives misspent. Addicts desperate for cash have created another cost to be borne by society — stealing just about anything of value they can get their hands on.
So much metal is being stripped from cell towers and utility infrastructure to sell at scrap yards that it is causing phone and electrical outages, according to a recent State Commission of Investigation report, “Heroin, Thievery and the Underground Trade in Stolen Goods.”
Light poles, manhole covers, copper wire, bleacher frames, junction boxes — if it’s metal and unguarded, it’s probably being stolen and sold for scrap. The cash criminals get is a small fraction of the cost to the public and businesses to replace the metal and repair the damage.
The theft of items that can be sold at scrap yards, pawn shops and secondhand stores has always been a problem, but now has reached crisis levels along with the addiction crisis. The SCI found that more than a third of drug overdose victims in two counties had sold such stuff.
Addicts also prey on retailers. The report said a Galloway Township man and woman led a ring of heroin addicts in the theft of $100,000 from Target and TJ Maxx. After shoplifting items, they returned them for gift cards that were then sold on the black market for half of their face value.
In 2014, New Jersey responded by requiring scrap-metal buyers to copy the driver’s licenses of sellers, report to the state their vehicles and license plates, and keep the materials for at least five days.
That’s not nearly enough. The SCI report makes several recommendations that merit serious consideration by legislators and the governor.
One is to replace local licensing of scrap dealers and secondhand stores with uniform statewide licensing that includes criminal background checks. Another is to require purchasers to photograph sellers, their identification and all items purchased.
One of the best improvements to battle this addiction crime wave would be to require pawn shops, scrap yards and resale stores to upload the details of all transactions into a state database. Currently only Ocean County requires each municipality to ensure they’re using such a database.
Law enforcers overwhelmingly support this electronic reporting and recordkeeping, which allow them to identify and prosecute habitual thieves. The SCI recommends that buyers who fail to comply should be subject to escalating fines.
Private business needs to adjust too. Retailers are urged to do their part by tightening their return policies. Home Depot and Lowe’s did so last year, providing non-transferrable gift cards that are tied to a driver’s license for returned merchandise without a receipt.
Cell tower operators need to better secure their facilities, which often are accessible by access codes shared among large numbers of employees and contractors. That makes them easy targets for former workers who become addicts and others.
The addiction crisis may ease someday and different drugs may become most problematic. But substance abuse and the crime associated with it will be part of New Jersey for the foreseeable future. An SCI-inspired state plan to attack the crime would benefit the public and businesses for many years.