New Jersey’s nation-leading bail reform is looking stronger at the 20-month mark. It is reducing the number of defendants held for trial as intended and has prevailed against its first major attack from the bail-bond industry.
More challenges are forming and important data that details its effects aren’t available yet, but the bail reform trend seems to have taken root nationally.
As of Jan. 1, 2017, the bipartisan reform all but eliminated money bail as the determinant of whether a defendant would be released pending trial or held — a system that obviously favored those with more money. One study found that 12 percent of those in county jails were held simply because they couldn’t post bail of $2,500 or less.
In place of bail, judges now review a public-safety assessment for defendants and a preliminary law-enforcement report, and decide within 48 hours of arrest whether to detain or release them. They also consider a prosecutor’s recommendation, if any.
As of April 20, the new system had reduced the state’s pretrial jail population by 24 percent, according to the state judiciary.
Last month, a federal appeals court rejected a bail-industry-funded challenge by a Sicklerville, Gloucester County, defendant — arrested after a bar fight — to New Jersey’s bail reform. The judges ruled there is no constitutional right to demand release from jail if cash bail is provided. They also strongly defended the state’s new system and said it includes extensive safeguards to ensure a defendant’s due-process rights.
This is good news for defendants, the state justice system and New Jersey voters who overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment in 2014 ending the right to bail. But another bail-industry-funded case at the federal level already is pending. A woman has sued the state seeking damages and an end to the new system because a repeat offender who was released pending trial allegedly shot and killed her son.
That lawsuit exemplifies a major concern of many, that quickly released defendants can commit more crimes. An adjustment along these lines already was made last summer, when the state attorney general directed prosecutors to seek detention in more cases, including those involving gun crimes and sex offenses. When the data on the system’s performance on repeat crimes is available, more adjustment may be necessary.
Attacks from the bail industry probably are just beginning. Bail bonding had provided robust growth for insurance companies for five years straight — until last year, when their earnings on bail bonds dropped 3.5 percent to $120 million as their revenue fell to $1.3 billion.
Another challenge is mounting from social justice and civil rights groups, even before information is available on whether ending cash bail is reducing the rate of minority incarceration, as expected.
About two weeks ago, the Leadership Conference — an umbrella group of civil rights interest groups — released a statement of concern about how decisions now are made to release or hold defendants. It said “a pretrial risk assessment instrument must be designed and implemented in ways that reduce and ultimately eliminate unwarranted racial disparities across the criminal justice system.” Such interest groups might consider bail reform a failure if it doesn’t equalize hold rates for all ethnic groups regardless of crime rates.
Local jurisdictions also need to review their practices and performance under the new system. With the drop in prisoners, court fees should be sufficient to fund the system. There also are wide differences in detention rates. On average statewide, for example, 18 percent of those accused of indictable offenses are being held for trial — but in Atlantic County the rate is 39 percent, while in Hudson County it is 8 percent. These should be examined to see if there is a reasonable basis for them.
Bail reform so far looks like it is working well in New Jersey and becoming a beneficial national trend. Further analysis, modification and overcoming of challenges should result in a pretrial detention system that delivers better justice, cost savings and safety.