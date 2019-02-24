At the end of last month, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a requirement that the state Attorney General’s Office investigate all fatal shootings by police.
We’ve supported that for years, mainly because it will eliminate the possible perception that justice might be compromised by relationships in the local law enforcement community.
Murphy and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal had qualms about the new law, however, and we share those too. Grewal told a Bridgeton public forum in January that the law requires county prosecutor offices to stay clear of the shooting scene and wait for state investigators to arrive. He and prosecutors said that could take hours — during which witnesses and evidence such as video monitoring might disappear.
The new law also has an unfortunate procedural requirement that might simply be a waste of time or could turn out to undermine the public confidence it aims to bolster. It makes the Attorney General’s Office present each case it investigates to a grand jury — even if it feels the evidence for doing so isn’t credible or doesn’t even exist. Murphy said that “raises difficult questions regarding prosecutors’ ethical and professional responsibilities.”
Under the previous system, which Grewal deemed fully effective in preventing conflicts of interest in police-shooting probes (and will still apply to nonfatal shootings), county prosecutors handled most investigations and turned them over to the state only if they involved county or state officers.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said he opposed the new law on the grounds that county prosecutors are in the best position to respond to and investigate officer-involved shootings, but, of course, he said he will comply with it.
The president of the N.J. State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, Patrick Colligan, took a harsher position, calling the new law a “slap in the face to every law enforcement officer.”
But there’s no apparent reason to think that police officers won’t get a fair shake from the Attorney General’s Office, and they’ll surely benefit from vanquishing any public doubts about police investigating themselves.
The urgent concern with the new law is to ensure that investigations aren’t compromised by the wait for state investigators to arrive and assume responsibility.
Murphy and Grewal worried that “staffing constraints” in the Attorney General’s Office might cause delays. But the office had to be prepared to take charge sometimes already, and the cases involved are limited — just 14 would have required state action in 2018.
Grewal said he “will do everything in my power to ensure that the new law is implemented in a manner that bolsters public confidence.” Murphy said that might require clarifying portions of the law through regulations or directives.
Tyner and other county prosecutors said they stand ready to help the state maintain the integrity of investigations of officer-involved fatal shootings.
Surely something can be worked out, perhaps with state investigators immediately directing county law enforcers while they’re headed to the scene.
We’re confident the investigations can still be thorough and fair, and now free of the inherent possible perception of conflicts of interest.