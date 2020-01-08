The general policy of getting homeless people off the street during a deep freeze to keep them safe has broad support. When to do so and how to pay for it are the questions of the moment.
South Jersey has been the leader in establishing Code Blue alerts.
The tragic death in 2013 of a homeless man in Cumberland County prompted the development of this program to keep the homeless safe in adverse weather conditions. The county opened warming shelters and organized a weather-triggered response to get the homeless into the shelters.
That program became a model and in 2017 a bipartisan law sponsored by South Jersey Democrats required counties to issue Code Blue alerts when a temperature of 25 degrees or less is forecast, or 32 degrees with precipitation, or a wind chill of zero for at least two hours.
Note that the law didn’t mandate that unsheltered homeless people be helped, which would have required the state to provide funding for such a new mandate. Instead, the actual help was left to counties, municipalities, social service agencies and nonprofit organizations.
But last January, that didn’t stop two of the law’s sponsors, then-Sen. Bob Andrzejczak and Assemblyman Bruce Land, from accusing the Republican-controlled Cape May County government of not doing enough to keep vulnerable populations warm.
Cape Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton responded that although the state had cut off the funding source the county had been using to provide Code Blue help, the county had put up the money itself. And while oversight of the program was transferred to municipalities, the county reimbursed towns $65,000 for their costs.
Local providers said that after a transition period, running the program at the municipal level was working well.
Now a bill in the Legislature would triple the number of Code Blue nights each year by requiring an alert each time the temperature is forecast to fall below 32 degrees. While Cumberland had 30 Code Blue alerts last season, temperatures fall below freezing an average 100 nights during that period.
The organizations and agencies that have used volunteer workers and warming spaces to keep homeless people safe are rightly worried how they could handle such a massive increase in their workload by New Jersey government.
Rob Weinstein, president and founder of the M25 Initiative whose Millville and Bridgeton program was the basis for the original Code Blue legislation, said he of course supports whatever can be done for the homeless. But he questions the expansion bill: “What support and resources are being brought to help?”
With M25 spending about $500 a night deploying volunteers for each Code Blue, changing the rules to add another 70 nights a year could put a destabilizing increased burden on the organization.
The N.J. Association of Counties wants the bill amended to require a study and recommendations on weather triggers for alerts and on permanent funding.
No study is needed to see that New Jersey should fund Code Blue programs. Many, perhaps most, homeless people aren’t from the municipalities where they congregate. Many aren’t even from this state. There’s no good reason for towns and counties alone to bear what is a state and regional burden.
Legislators should put off greatly expanding the Code Blue program until they’ve taken responsibility for its costs.
Then, when the money is coming out of budgets filled with their favorite spending, they’re more likely to be realistic about burdening and trying to publically shame the people actually helping the homeless.
