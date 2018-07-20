The state budget deal Democrats reached at the start of the month mainly raised taxes and spent even more money despite debilitating indebtedness. But it did include a significant, if partial, reform of school funding.
The school funding formula the state produced during Gov. Jon Corzine’s administration determines what a district should spend educating its students and how much of that sum district taxpayers can afford to pay. The rest is supposed to be the state’s responsibility.
But the state never fully funded its share, and in the decade since the formula was created, districts have added and lost students — leaving some even shorter and others with outsized state aid. In addition, the law also created adjustment aid to help districts initially losing funds under the formula, which persisted and became politicized, making disparities between districts worse.
The new budget boosts the state’s $8 billion-plus school funding by $350 million and starts a seven-year process of redirecting aid to reflect current enrollments, the special needs of districts (mostly urban) and the ability of districts to pay.
Big winners in South Jersey include Bridgeton, which will get an additional $3.8 million in state aid this year, and Atlantic City, at $3.5 million more.
Among many losers are nearly all the schools in Cape May County (Middle Township will lose $328,000), and some in Atlantic ($237,000 less for Pleasantville) and in Cumberland (Commercial Township will lose a whopping $958,000).
And in the next several years, the winners will keep winning more and the losers will lose more.
For all of the pain it will cause, this year’s aid redistribution won’t even begin to address the major school reform needs. It has no mechanism to ensure aid isn’t wasted in some districts that don’t come close to delivering the thorough and efficient education the courts have demanded. It also does nothing to move toward the much-needed and money-saving consolidation of its 599 school districts.
Yes, basing state aid on enrollment and a district’s ability to pay is appropriate if done fairly.
But the state could have avoided much of the pain it is now inflicting on school districts and taxpayers if its landmark 2008 School Funding Reform Act had ensured these factors in aid distribution were kept current each year.
Democratic leaders get some credit for their plan to base funding more on local conditions and less on political influence. But they also deserve some blame for not doing so from the start and still not addressing the major problems of the public education industry.