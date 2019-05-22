It was strange enough when Gov. Phil Murphy made changes to New Jersey business subsidies the centerpiece of his first State of the State address. It seemed at the time in January that he probably wanted his day in the spotlight to be about his successful push for a $15 minimum wage, but the Legislature made him wait to sign that until a week after his speech.
This month he doubled down on criticizing existing tax breaks for businesses, using the task force he appointed to investigate them to attack his political foes as the fight over the next state budget begins. Those foes, legislators in general and the businesses and city caught in the crossfire between Democrats all hit back pretty hard.
In a state filled with connected businesses that have gotten breaks in exchange for investing in struggling cities, Murphy’s task force focused its criticism on the deals and businesses that have helped Camden. Just to look at Camden, the most depressed city in the state, they had to drive past many equally questionable Economic Development Authority projects in North Jersey.
But reviving Camden is a showpiece of Murphy’s political foe, Democratic powerbroker George Norcross, and two-thirds of the incentives were awarded to those with connections of some kind to him or his brother, Philip. George Norcross’s own insurance company got a tax break in 2017 to move to Camden from nearby Marlton.
Companies tarred by Murphy’s court-like task force hearing then fired a warning shot at it, a letter challenging the legitimacy of its legal authority (having been created by a Murphy executive order) and criticizing its failure to give the companies an opportunity to respond to its claims before publicizing them. Among the high-profile lawyers signing the letter were former state Attorney General Chistopher Porrino, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff and former federal Judge Herb Stern.
Days later, legislative leaders announced Senate and Assembly hearings into “what’s right and what’s wrong” with EDA business incentives, unlike Murphy’s “slanted” task force that only looked for problems, as Senate President Steve Sweeney put it. With current tax-incentive programs to expire June 30 — the same day as the deadline for the next fiscal year state budget — the state’s ability to encourage businesses to move here or stay here will end unless Murphy and legislators agree on their continuation or replacement.
Then on Thursday, officials, businesses and unions came to Camden’s defense with a pep rally highlighting the substantial progress the city has made the past five years.
Jim Florio, one of two former governors attending, warned about the damage such political infighting could have on business communities: “What we can’t be having is defamation by anecdote, defamation by somebody whispering.” Former state Sen. Ray Lesniak took the opportunity to defend the EDA programs, “as the father of New Jersey’s tax incentives, which have attracted more than $17 billion of business investment and created and saved more than 100,000 jobs.”
As we’ve said many times here, New Jersey would be better off if it weren’t a high-tax, heavily regulated state that needs incentives to draw and keep businesses. It would also be better if government benefits of all kinds didn’t go disproportionately to connected people.
But that’s not what New Jersey is, so it needs to use tax incentives to help overcome its deserved reputation as the worst state in which to do business. And excellent example is the success of F&S Produce at the former Progresso plant in Vineland, made possible by $24 million in tax breaks the company can claim over 10 years if it meets employment-boosting criteria.
All of this is so well-known and endemic to New Jersey that it generally bores the public, which makes business tax incentives a weird weapon for Murphy to wield against fellow Democrats in his push for a budget resting on higher taxes. He won’t get a ground-swell of public support on this basis, and the task force’s findings don’t seem to include a specific, smoking-gun criminal case with which to threaten his foes.
Given that, other more important forces look certain to decide the battle of the budget.