State legislators are lining up a bad deal with New Jersey taxpayers’ money. For $100 million, they’ll get some extra days of horse racing over the next five years.
Whoopee. Horse racing is in decline because fewer and fewer people want it. The last thing taxpayers need is a holiday gift they don’t want bought with their own money.
That’s just the start of the problems with the subsidy, which passed the state Senate this month and may see action in the Assembly any day.
Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature already threw the state’s remaining three ailing horse-racing tracks a lifeline this year. They allowed only them, outside of Atlantic City casinos, to offer in-person sports betting and operate online wagering sites.
That is paying off handsomely. Sports betting showered $26 million on Meadowlands Racetrack and Monmouth Park in less than half a year.
The third track, Freehold Raceway, is seeking approval from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement to set up a sports book as well.
The sports betting revenue was supposed to allow the racetracks to offer bigger purses to create more popular racing events, and otherwise stabilize the diminishing industry. New Jersey sports gambling has turned out to be stronger than expected and looks like it will be a $2 billion industry next year.
The Meadowlands just reached a sports betting revenue-sharing agreement with the Standardbred Breeders and Owners of New Jersey, the organization for the state’s wealthy horse breeders. Meadowlands owner/operator Jeff Gural will get the first $6 million each year and the horse people will get a quarter of everything more than that.
But apparently that’s not enough for the well-connected horse and racing people. They want another $20 million a year from taxpayers despite a fiscal crisis that is already reducing the state’s basic and essential services.
It didn’t have to be this way. New Jersey should never have gotten into the business of horse racing itself, starting with the opening of Meadowlands Racetrack in the 1970s and the purchase of declining Monmouth Park by the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority in 1985. At least Freehold Raceway, the oldest racetrack in the United States, remained privately held, now by a partnership between Penn Gaming and Greenwood Racing.
New Jersey started to extricate itself in 2011 when it privatized Meadowlands Racetrack to Gural. That same year, Gov. Chris Christie vetoed $15 million in subsidies for the racetracks, money taken from Atlantic City casino revenue (and later directed toward helping the city avoid bankruptcy).
Legislators have said taxpayers should support the horse-racing industry because it is historic and employs people — like every other failing industry. This one just happens to be well-connected politically.
State Senate President Stephen Sweeney said legislators never promised that sports-betting revenue would be the end of what they would give New Jersey racetracks.
If the subsidy bill passes the Assembly, Gov. Murphy should make that promise, side with the taxpayers and not the affluent horse breeders, and declare the sports betting windfall is enough help for the racetracks.