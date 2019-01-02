The state Department of Environmental Protection and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal filed lawsuits against eight polluters last month, announcing they were the part of the state’s first ever environmental justice initiative.
That sounds good. Environmental justice has been around for 25 years, since President Bill Clinton issued an executive order, “Federal Actions to Address Environmental Justice in Minority Populations and Low-Income Populations.” Those populations tend to be disproportionately impacted by environmental hazards because they lack the clout to prevent problems or get them cleaned up quickly. The order made avoiding that a condition of federal funds for state programs.
A decade later, New Jersey issued its first Statewide Environmental Justice Policy, asking all government agencies to consider urban-environmental and public-health concerns and to increase public participation in the environmental decision-making process.
The DEP’s three environmental justice principles are: • protecting health and the environment by focusing on environmental and health stressors • empowering communities through awareness and education that builds local capacity and supports decision makers • and strengthening partnerships between community organizations and residents; among local, state and federal governments; and with regulated entities
To facilitate all of this education, focusing and partnering, the state at the same time created an Environmental Justice Task Force.
Now, 15 years later, the Murphy administration has filed what it considers the state’s first environmental justice lawsuits. Despite the designation, though, the lawsuits look much like the lawsuits it filed in August to try to recover cleanup costs and damages for sites already identified and being cleaned up.
The environmental justice lawsuit pollution sites are in Newark, Camden, Pennsauken, Flemington, Trenton, Palmyra and Phillipsburg, and the administration made sure to note the low median incomes of the municipalities.
August’s lawsuits included sites in Atlantic City, Newark and Woodbridge, but no mention of their low median incomes was made then. All of the sites already were being cleaned up and the state was seeking to recover money it had spent on them plus awards for damages to the state’s natural resources.
In the current lawsuits, the same costs and damages are sought and all but one already are being cleaned up.
Cleaning up polluted sites in New Jersey is good. Holding accountable the businesses and companies that caused the pollution (or more frequently the unfortunate subsequent owners) is also good. That part could be called taxpayer justice.
The state always had the power to fairly enforce environmental law across all communities, regardless of their socioeconomic or other group characteristics. That’s simply justice.
The similarity between the previous lawsuits and the first ever environmental justice lawsuits suggests, though, that maybe the designation is more about showing the Murphy administration cares about the poor and minorities and wants to ward off criticism for aggressively squeezing companies that are mostly already complying with state environmental cleanup directives.
Grewal also announced he is adding environmental justice to the environmental enforcement division of his office and hiring more attorneys to bring actions.
The bigger the crackdown on companies, the harder it will be to make them believe the Murphy administration cares about them and their employees too.