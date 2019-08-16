Not many decades ago, beach umbrellas weren’t so common along the Jersey Shore and other strands. Most people weren’t yet aware that too much sun increases the risk of skin cancer, one of the major reasons people today want the refuge an umbrella provides. Umbrellas were a discretionary purchase and another thing to carry, so people on a tight budget and without the modern beach chair with wheels doubling as a cart had a couple more reasons to avoid them.
Now nearly everyone can afford to buy or rent them, has equipment to help carry them, and tries harder to avoid sunburns. That’s all good, but it also means that what used to be the very rare incident of a wind-borne beach umbrella hurting someone has become too common as well.
Sen. Bob Menendez drew attention to this danger at a news conference at the end of last month on the beach in Manasquan, up the coast in Monmouth County. It was pretty brave of the senator to open himself to potential mockery for focusing on the umbrella menace in a world of serious troubles. Thankfully there wasn’t much of that.
The umbrella toll isn’t high, but it’s enough that it should be reduced. Beach umbrella injuries sent 2,800 Americans to hospital emergency rooms from 2010 to 2018. One of them, a woman in Seaside Heights, had a wind-blown umbrella pierce her ankle last summer, according to the Star-Ledger. Fire crews used a bolt cutter to remove it.
Last week, a 13-year-old boy in Massachusetts was impaled by a flying umbrella that hit him in the shoulder. An umbrella killed a woman in Virginia Beach in 2016.
Menendez called on the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission to explore possible design or technical changes to beach umbrellas to improve their safety.
That’s good because, while many people don’t properly plant their umbrella pole in the sand and then monitor it sufficiently, even secured umbrellas can be launched given a sufficient and unexpected gust of wind.
Some safety experts favor a weighted anchoring system, but any anchor heavy enough to ensure it too doesn’t become a projectile attached to a flying umbrella would be daunting for beachgoers to carry. A two-section pole with a lower part sporting handles and a screw or auger point might provide the right balance between additional weight and firm connection to the sand. Many umbrellas already have vents in their canopies to reduce their susceptibility to wind, and requiring them in all beach umbrellas would be helpful.
The risk of beach umbrella injury is small, but reducing it with umbrella modifications shouldn’t be too complicated or expensive. When harm can be reduced cost effectively, it should be.