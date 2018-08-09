What a great time this is to be living at the shore, with the beaches nearby and the ocean offering some relief from summer’s heat.
The best would be having a place right on the beach and ocean, of course, but on a barrier island and nearby are wonderful too.
The beachfront homeowners of the Midway Beach section of Berkeley Township apparently didn’t feel that way last week.
The president of their homeowners association said he was sick to his stomach and heartbroken.
The problem? The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started a massive beach replenishment project and cut a path through a dune just wide enough for its heavy equipment to reach the beach.
The path is temporary and the dune will be restored once the project is done, the Army Corps said.
Claiming to be horrified about a change in one spot that isn’t even permanent seems a bit much. The emotion is best understood in the context of the Midway Beach Condominium Association’s failed attempt to block the state’s beach and dune project.
The state and federal governments are spending $129 million to restore beaches and build dunes on the barrier island. It’s part of the years-long effort to create a protective dune the entire length of New Jersey’s coast facing the ocean, a response to Hurricane Sandy and its $71 billion in property damage.
The condo association, which owns a 1,600-foot strip of oceanfront land necessary to the project, sued New Jersey to prevent the project’s start. Last December, a state Superior Court judge ruled the Department of Environmental Protection could seize the land using its power of eminent domain — the seventh time the courts have ruled in favor of letting the state do what’s necessary to protect people and properties with its beach projects.
Part of the condo association’s rationale was that the dunes on its private property average 25 feet tall, while the project would create ones 22 feet. But the new ones will be to protect areas such as adjacent Seaside Park, and the work will not shorten the slightly taller dunes at Midway Beach.
Just a couple of days before this protest, the Associated Press asked a bunch of people elsewhere on the coast how they felt about the disruption of their summer beach experience by sand projects. This invitation to complain elicited some powerful support for the work.
A Honolulu man who summers at the Jersey Shore said, “It’s got to be done … you just have to live with it.” Pretty positive for someone who has to use a beach about a mile from his beach house.
A woman from Mahwah, in Bergen County, described a beach afflicted with pipes and beeping bulldozers, things she has seen before while staying on a Florida beach. “But then one morning you walk outside and the beach is twice the size it was a few days earlier, and you say, ‘This is the greatest thing ever!’”
Many who live far from the ocean never get to experience beachfront living. But their federal taxes help pay for the beach and dune work, as well as flood insurance and disaster relief, that make it possible.
People who live or vacation on New Jersey’s barrier islands and are inconvenienced by such work should consider another kind of erosion threat — in popular support for the multibillion-dollar programs that benefit them. That’s all that stands between them and having to pay the full cost of island living in this age of rising sea level.