There are many reasons to be relieved by this week’s failure by Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature’s Democratic leaders to ram through the legalization of marijuana and the creation of a multi-billion industry making the drug a government revenue source.
The nation’s leading health experts have spelled out the drug’s numerous proven harms. New Jersey’s law enforcement and addiction prevention/treatment communities oppose legalization for the problems it would create.
Even the related and more widely supported effort to decriminalize lesser marijuana offenses and expunge records for past convictions looked clumsy and rushed.
But the relief may be temporary, as the governor remains committed to getting legal marijuana, its tax revenues and lucrative industry contracts without letting legislators or the public consider the health and public-safety consequences that would last for decades.
Credit honest and independent legislators for resisting Democratic leaders’ attempts to rush and pressure them into passing the legal marijuana package on Monday.
The bill was finished less than two weeks before the planned vote and cleared legislative committees only a week before. Fortunately, that didn’t leave much time to press legislators with threats and promises.
Some were surprised to find that expungement for past crimes would include possession of up to 5 pounds of marijuana, raising questions about what would be considered a lesser offence.
More importantly, because Murphy hasn’t allowed an open and honest discussion about the advantages and disadvantages of legal marijuana, the leadership was surprised to find firm opposition from several Democratic senators.
Although the governor said legal marijuana would be approved Monday or never, plans are already being made to try again to force it through the Legislature.
Senate President Steve Sweeney said after the failure that “it will get passed in the state of New Jersey one way or another.” We hope that doesn’t mean denying the people of the state the opportunity to understand what’s at stake and express their views, or even forcing legislators to vote against their conscience.
Sweeney should think more about why it didn’t pass. “This vote’s not like a regular vote,” he said. “When you’re doing big things, it takes time.”
Exactly. The legalization and industrialization of another addictive and harmful drug needs the broadest consideration before taking that irrevocable step.
The editor-in-chief of NJ Spotlight, Lee Keough, put the situation so well this week that we doubt we could improve upon his words:
“This is a social issue which touches everyone. Legalizing marijuana is a topic that everyone believes they can and should weigh in on. It’s not legislation that no one cares about or notices and which can be rammed through in secrecy. The state has an obligation to encourage a wide discussion of the issue, educating anyone who would like to understand the details. Only then will public representatives recognize that their constituents are comfortable with the bill and vote to support it. Or not, if support fades after learning more about it.”
If Murphy, Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin respect good government, the people of the state and their elected representatives, they will put off the next attempt to vote on legalizing marijuana until after this spring’s budget process and after the needed public discussion and consensus.