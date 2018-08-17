Another youth football season is here and parents of players still don’t have the information they need to make fully informed decisions about the brain-injury risks of the sport.
The much-publicized finding of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, in deceased professional football players led to a number of reforms.
In 2010, New Jersey required school districts to set policies on how they would handle possible concussions in student athletes. Within a couple of years, the state’s high school physicians, coaches and trainers were all receiving concussion training, improving the awareness and response to head injuries.
Earlier this year, a Boston University School of Medicine study of deceased football players diagnosed with CTE suggested that playing football before the age of 12 could lead to an early onset of the symptoms of degenerative brain disease. More than 25,000 New Jersey children from age 6 to 14 play tackle football.
Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen, proposed a bill that would ban those under 12 from organized or school tackle football programs. In light of opposition from sports officials and other lawmakers, she hopes later this year to revise the bill to give parents more options, according to NJ Spotlight. Among the possibilities: requiring parents to be educated on football’s dangers and to sign a disclaimer before those under 12 could play.
Dr. Christine Greiss favors tighter restrictions — banning those under 13 or even 14 years. The director of the JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute Concussion Program said even blows to the head that don’t cause a concussion can damage the brain, in children especially because there is more room in their heads for their brains to shake upon impact. In a June article in the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Journal, she said impacts have been linked to memory, learning, social and psychological problems as early as the teenage years.
Others say the risks are inconclusive and so far outweighed by the benefits of youth sports to confidence, health, educational advancement and even economic security.
A 2017 study by the Mayo Clinic, for example, found that men who had played school football between 1956 and 1970 had no more neurodegenerative disease or dementia than those who didn’t play. Dr. Scott Laker of the University of Colorado has said the science so far doesn’t support banning participation, since it’s unclear who is most at risk and what impact levels cause damage. Some say learning proper play early is safer.
Greiss said the inability to assess damaging impact levels means there is no number of blows to the head that can be considered safe. She urged that children be taught to recognize the signs of concussion such as headache, nausea, dizziness, blurry vision and memory problems.
Everyone agrees that research needs to provide more guidance on when and if youngsters should engage in the collision sport, and whether specific practices or equipment could limit risk further.
Until that’s forthcoming, state legislators are unlikely to restrict youth football to protect public health. And parents will have to keep making the call on whether to put their kids in the game with insufficient information.