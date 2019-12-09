One of the most protracted battles for a generation of South Jersey environmentalists has ended. The 16-year fight over developing or preserving a 1,350-acre former holly tree farm in Millville has ended in their favor.
The city in 2003 approved a plan to build about 900 age-restricted houses on the site, along with a golf course and other amenities. Atlantic City Electric, which owned the property, agreed to sell it for $4 million.
Several environmental groups opposed the plan and the sale, citing numerous threatened birds, plants and butterflies that use the property. They sued and stalled the project, but in 2007 a state appellate court upheld Millville’s approval.
State approval was up to the Board of Public Utilities, which only considered whether the deal was in the best interests of Atlantic Electric’s ratepayers. During the administration of Gov. Jon Corzine, the BPU seemed to bow to environmentalists by not taking up the holly farm sale.
But under appointees of Gov. Chris Christie, the BPU quickly and finally approved the housing development in 2010. Then the state’s ratepayer advocate joined environmental groups in appealing that decision, arguing that a state offer to purchase the holly farm with Green Acres funds was better for Atlantic Electric customers.
That challenge to the project fell apart when the Department of Environmental Protection under Christie decided it was no longer interested in buying the holly farm. The BPU approved the sale a second time, in 2014.
Perhaps at that point the project was delayed by a sluggish housing market following the severe recession, in particular less demand for age-restricted homes. Whatever the reason, conservation groups had time to round up funds through the Open Space Institute to help the DEP buy it.
Late last month, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the DEP will purchase the holly farm after all. It will be added — along with two adjacent preserved tracts donated by the Nature Conservancy — to the Menantico Ponds Wildlife Management Area, bringing it to 5,500 acres.
This is good for the 71 bird species that breed at the holly farm and seven species of rare plants there. Preserving habitat and supporting wildlife made this area a DEP National Heritage Priority Site. Keeping it natural also reduces stormwater runoff, pollution and flooding.
Persistent hard work by solid conservation organizations rather than public posturing and protests made it happen. It’s a happy ending, and we hope it remains the ending this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.