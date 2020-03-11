State and federal officials someday soon may make it much more difficult to develop coastal properties that already flood. That seems like an obvious and perhaps inevitable response to the already excessive risks to people and property on overdeveloped coasts.
Before that door closes, some municipalities want to get project approvals under existing laws that have proved inadequate to sufficiently mitigating flood risk. They can hardly be blamed, since many more towns already have gotten far greater shares of the nation’s multi-trillion-dollar coastal building spree.
Pleasantville has been trying since 2003 to develop its 25 acre Lakes Bay property on South Franklin Boulevard, site of the city marina and its former high school. The city had a developer, plans were approved and the former school demolished in 2006 — just at the U.S. real estate market collapsed, taking the Lakes Bay project with it.
At the start of 2017, the city restarted the process, conditionally approving Scarborough Properties of Marmora as the redeveloper.
Scarborough, which bought the site from the city in December, is expected to present its proposal to the city Planning Board in mid-April to mid-May.
A spokesman for the developer recently described a fairly standard project for such a coastal location in South Jersey. The $30 million development would include 180 market rate one- and two-bedroom apartments, estimated to rent for $1,300 to $1,500 a month. There would also be a clubhouse, a pool, some retail and a restaurant, as well as dredging to restore the marina’s function and small improvements to a Green Acres recreational field.
The plan is reminiscent of one approved by Egg Harbor Township last fall for a site on the Margate Causeway. That would include townhomes, multi-family residences, a restaurant and a restored marina. Unlike the Pleasantville site, the EHT location saw its existing development destroyed during Sandy, not even a hurricane when it came ashore in Ocean County.
Strange and counterproductive only begin to describe how the federal and state governments enable development where flood and storm hazards are high, even as they buy and demolish other buildings at risk and struggle to protect many millions more.
That’s not the fault of Jersey Shore communities with properties to develop or redevelop. The answer is for the political class to form rational coastal development policies by negotiating the interests of existing property owners and of the taxpayers who are at risk of bearing the enormous costs of unsustainable development in the era of rising seas.
Expecting towns to do what New Jersey and the U.S. can’t is neither fair nor sensible.
