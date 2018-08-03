Technology can help law enforcers see and hear much more territory, and as long as their reach remains clearly in the public realm, that’s good. Police can provide better oversight especially of urban areas at a fraction of the cost of covering the same ground with patrol officers.
The Atlantic City Police Department has been a leader locally in using such technology.
In 2013 it was the first in the region to deploy the ShotSpotter system, which monitors sounds in the city to rapidly identify and locate gunshots. Three years later the city placed 230 cameras along the Boardwalk as part of a project that upgraded lighting and included informational video screens for the public.
That was only the beginning. The department’s Protecting Atlantic City Together project has developed a network of 971 publicly and privately owned cameras throughout the city. These are monitored around the clock by retired police officers, who from experience can recognize a street situation that might be related to or develop into a crime.
Just this year, the video monitoring has helped in five investigations of nonfatal shootings. The cameras have also caught assaults and burglaries in progress.
But the ultimate goal of the cameras and the public awareness that police are monitoring them, officials say, is to discourage the commission of crimes.
About 500 of the cameras belong to the city’s Housing Authority, which says their presence has decreased break-ins and vandalism.
When Stockton University opens its city campus this fall, it will start sharing the video feeds from its security cameras.
These tech resources and important reforms to police practices have paid off in many ways for Atlantic City police, including crime reduction. The recent midyear crime report showed 27 percent fewer violent crimes compared to the first half of last year, while property crimes were down 33 percent.
Nearby Pleasantville would like to follow Atlantic City’s lead. For four years it has been pursuing grants that would help it deploy a ShotSpotter system. Despite support from New Jersey congressional representatives, law enforcement agencies at all levels and this newspaper, Pleasantville couldn’t land one of the coveted grants awarded to just 10 percent of applicants.
The city and its police under Chief Sean Riggin have made substantial progress in reducing shootings nonetheless, from 35 in 2016 to five last year and two so far this year. They need the ShotSpotter system to maintain that improvement and take it further.
Pleasantville doesn’t have a well-funded state entity looking after it the way Atlantic City and its tourism industry is helped by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which funded both the ShotSpotter system there and the Boardwalk cameras. So Pleasantville will ask voters in November to approve of the city funding ShotSpotter itself, at a cost to a typical household of about $25 a year.
Mayor Jesse Tweedle said the system is about saving lives through greatly cutting the time it takes police to respond to a shooting, and establishing a culture in which people help reduce crime in their community.
We agree and hope Pleasantville voters see it that way. We still hope that the city gets some help with funding this public safety improvement — perhaps from the county or state, which share some of the responsibility for security in the city. But if residents must pay, the cost seems reasonable and might be offset in the long run by property values increasing in a safer city.