Eight years after the federal government offered to pay half the cost of building a new rail tunnel connecting North Jersey and Manhattan, the funding and start of construction remain unknown.
A new double-track tunnel under the Hudson River remains just as critical to the vibrant North Jersey-Manhattan economy. The two existing single-track tunnels built in 1910 were heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy and need to be removed from service to be rehabilitated. That would cause a years-long nightmare for the 750,000 rail commuters a day who use them.
In 2010, the administration of President Barack Obama proposed paying for half of what is now an estimated $13 billion project as part of its infrastructure stimulus spending during the severe U.S. recession. New Jersey and New York would have been obligated to cover a quarter of the cost each.
But New Jersey’s Transportation Trust Fund already was using its annual $895 million in gas tax and other revenue just to cover interest on debt — and the state’s general finances weren’t in much better shape.
Then-Gov. Chris Christie, in his first term, said the state couldn’t afford it and rejected the project. Not until his second term did he agree with Democrats to boost the state tax on gasoline. And as his tenure came to an end last year, Christie finally committed the state to funding its share of a new Gateway Hudson Tunnel Project with a heavy surcharge on rail tickets between North Jersey and Manhattan.
The federal funding offer, however, had long expired. Even if the incoming administration of New Yorker and President Donald Trump agreed to help fund the tunnel, with the recession long past and federal budgets tight, the 50 percent U.S. match anticipated by New Jersey and New York probably was unrealistic.
For about a year it looked like the Trump administration would back the tunnel. It was high on a leaked list of possible infrastructure projects.
But then it became clear that U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and congressional Democrats would block any Trump legislative accomplishment they could — meaning any that lacked unanimous Republican support.
Trump is widely believed to have linked federal funding for the Gateway tunnel, long supported by fellow New Yorker Schumer, to Democrats allowing congressional funding for infrastructure securing the U.S. border with Mexico.
Democrats say improved border security — the “wall” that was part of Trump’s successful campaign — isn’t necessary, whereas the tunnel is needed by a significant part of the U.S. economy. The Trump administration says that if the tunnel is so crucial to the high-flying Manhattan-North Jersey economy, the states should pay for it themselves.
The states have made preparations to do just that, but they still need various approvals and perhaps loans from the federal government. The timing and even possibility of these, too, are in question.
Gov. Phil Murphy said he’s optimistic that the tunnel will get some federal funding and confident it will be built — but maybe not until an existing tunnel goes out of service and the need is urgent.
North Jersey commuters will get a small taste of such a disaster starting in mid-August, when a lane in each direction is closed round the clock on Route 495, the main access to the Lincoln Tunnel. That closure will last two years while a bridge is rebuilt.
Maybe that will concentrate the minds of politicians enough to reach the necessary agreements. It can’t be that hard to find a way to prioritize what their electorates want and need over their own political interests.