Gov. Phil Murphy hardly does anything without publicizing how it shows he is nothing like predecessor Chris Christie. He may as well wear a sign (but of course, he actually does many things just like Christie, such as diverting funds to the state budget).
This month began with a big success in this regard. His administration announced six major civil lawsuits against many companies, seeking money for cleanup costs and damages from pollution. In his eight years as governor, Christie didn’t initiate a single such lawsuit.
Press conferences were held around the state, including in Atlantic City, where Attorney General Gurbir Grewal stressed it was “a new day for environmental enforcement in New Jersey.” Environmental advocacy groups, who supported Murphy’s election but have been disappointed by some of his actions so far, welcomed the effort to get tough on polluters.
None of the six pollution sites involved in the lawsuits is new, and all have been subject to cleanup efforts. One is an EPA Superfund site in Warren County, another is a refinery in Middlesex County.
In Newark, the administration is suing a seafood processor that bought a property in the 1980s, one that had been owned from the 1890s to 1970s by a manufacturer that had discharged petroleum products at the site. The seafood company was cleaning up the site when the state School Development Authority sought to purchase it in 2004 to build a school; when the company was too slow to remediate it, the SDA took over and finished the cleanup, spending $8.8 million, a cost the lawsuit seeks to recover.
In Atlantic City, the administration is suing South Jersey Gas, its partner for the past two years in cleaning up the site of a long-ago plant that made gas from coal and oil. SJ Gas acquired the property long after most of the environmental damage was done early in the 20th century, Grewal said.
The state is also suing adjacent property owner Deull Fuel Co., whose owner said he has spent $2 million over 27 years on lawyers, environmental consultants, testing and other remediation efforts.
In the Atlantic City case and two others, the administration is also seeking money for damages to the state’s natural resources. Such funds presumably would be used to restore polluted sites for use by the public.
The reaction by the business community was moderate, perhaps because filing lawsuits is one thing and how they’re pressed and their results are another. The state’s Chemistry Council said making a big show of the lawsuits might mislead the public into thinking the targeted companies are violating the law. The N.J. Business & Industry Association said such lawsuits should be reserved for “egregious bad actors,” not used on companies already trying to comply with New Jersey’s complex environmental regulations.
The lawsuits may serve another Murphy administration goal — finding new sources of revenue for the state. It will be interesting to see how they proceed and whether companies are pressed to quickly agree to a settlement payment or judges eventually decide their merits.
Having strict environmental laws and enforcing them is good. Nothing in the lawsuits suggests that New Jersey wasn’t already doing that.
And although it’s fine that the Murphy administration will get a combination win from the lawsuits — favorable publicity, possibly revenue, maybe even a slightly better cleanup in places — the state should be careful about the relentless anti-business message it sends.
Some companies acquired properties at a time when they didn’t and perhaps couldn’t realize the amount of liability to the state they were accepting for the actions of past owners. Similarly, companies locating in New Jersey today can’t know their future regulatory costs — but state actions such as this highly publicized crackdown can only encourage them to increase their estimates.