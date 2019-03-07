The whole idea of a fishing pier is that it gets anglers out to where the fish are without a boat. The Margate fishing pier barely reaches the ocean surf, since the beach under it was widened by Hurricane Sandy and subsequent replenishment and dune work.
The nonprofit Anglers Club of Absecon Island that owns and operates the pier and the state Department of Environmental Protection aimed at a solution in conjunction with the beach work. In return for the easement needed for the work, the DEP would provide $300,000 to extend the 500-foot pier another 65 feet.
More would be better for fishing, so now the club and DEP are negotiating a longer extension made possible by public funding that would require limited public access. That’s a good solution for everyone and is supported by city government.
The club and Margate commissioners said the negotiations are continuing, over the length of the extension, its cost and funding split, and the amount of public access.
An email to fishing club members said making the pier 125 feet longer at a total cost of $850,000 is being pursued with approval in principle by the nonprofit’s board.
Margate Commissioner John Amodeo said maybe 200 feet more is possible and work could begin as soon as October. By comparison, the fishing pier in neighboring Ventnor is 1,000 feet long, with regulated public access.
Since most of the funding would come from the state’s Green Acres program that creates and preserves open space accessible by the public, the pier could no longer be for dues-paying members only. But the fishing might remain private. Public access would be limited to nonfishing parts of the pier and daylight hours, the club said.
That would give the public oceanfront boards to stroll for the first time since Margate’s section of boardwalk was destroyed in the Atlantic Hurricane of 1944.
The desire of city residents for that classic Jersey Shore amenity has grown along with the height of Margate’s protective sand dunes, with some urging the city to consider replacing its boardwalk.
The rough outline of the agreement between the state and fishing club sounds like a good way to accommodate the varied and somewhat conflicting interests.
A longer pier enjoyed by many more people would be great to have in place when its 100th anniversary is celebrated in four years.