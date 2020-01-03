Sen. Cory Booker recently took time out from his presidential nomination campaign for a welcome step toward helping this newspaper and thousands like it across America.
New Jersey’s junior senator signed on as a co-sponsor of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which would allow newspapers to negotiate together against the massive tech corporations that have strangled them.
Credit Booker for supporting an industry that shines a light on the actions of elected representatives. “Local journalism plays a vital role in keeping communities informed and holding public officials accountable,” he said.
The act would allow America’s more than 2,000 news publishers, most of them local newspapers such as The Press of Atlantic City, to talk with each other and together bargain about the value of their news content with abusive online giants such as Google and Facebook.
With market valuations of more than half a trillion dollars each, these technology corporations have co-opted the news content produced by newspapers without paying for it. They use that content to sell advertisements and keep the vast majority of that revenue themselves. Then they dictate to the far smaller newspapers — which gathered and created the news content — the pitiful share they’re allowed to have.
The effect has been devastating on newspapers and the readers who depend on them to keep informed and have a voice in their communities.
In New Jersey since 2004, 78 newspapers have shut and circulation has declined by 46 percent. Nationwide, 1,800 communities have lost their local newspapers during that time. And since 2008, the news industry has lost more than 28,000 jobs.
So far the federal government has given online tech giants a pass from the antitrust laws meant to protect American consumers, letting the corporations suppress competition, gather the private information of people to make money off of it, and eliminate businesses that might take a share of the online advertising revenue they funnel to themselves.
They’ve tried to justify their excessive control over fundamental internet services by claiming they don’t charge for them — but they just don’t charge fees or subscriptions. They actually demand monopolistic profits by controlling basic data streams and dealing in people’s private information without their knowledge.
The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would exempt news publishers for four years from laws preventing them from communicating with each other and negotiating together. That’s necessary for them to have the strength to stand in the face of the market power and political influence of these largest U.S. corporations.
Without it, the tech giants will have power not only over whether communities still have local producers of news, but also over the content of that news. The act states, “An entity with the power to dictate the terms of distribution of news has the power to dictate the content of news.”
As Sen. Cory Booker put it, “A free and open press is fundamental to democracy,” but it “is existentially threatened by increasing corporate consolidation, and the way just a few companies can control the news we consume.”
The act has strong bipartisan support and deserves the votes of every House and Senate member who understands that America needs an informed and engaged citizenry.
