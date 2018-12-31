One of the great achievements of environmentalism has suffered a serious setback, with hardly a peep from green groups.
The practice of consumer recycling, established through years of public education and development of processing streams, has been dramatically reduced in South Jersey and the rest of the world.
The Atlantic County Utilities Authority announced this month that much of the plastic and paper people were dutifully placing curbside to be recycled will no longer be accepted. No more plastic, paper or cardboard used for food … no plastic items even with recycling symbols if the category number is 3 through 7 … and just in time for the holidays, no wrapping paper.
Even the most common plastics, with recycling symbols No. 1 and 2, will only be accepted by the ACUA if the base of the item is bigger than the neck — such as bottles and jugs. Glass and metal containers are still good.
China, formerly the destination for most of the world’s recyclables, set in motion the changes with a ban on many items and a strict standard of no more than 0.5 percent contamination of the ones they still accept. After taking hundreds of thousands of tons of mixed paper and scrap plastics last year, in the first quarter of this year under the new rules it accepted about zero tons.
The restrictions and the market for recyclables will get worse before they get better as China pursues its own environmental goals. As of now, it isn’t accepting plastic recyclables in their consumer form — they must be processed into flakes or pallets. By 2021, it intends to eliminate imports of recyclables.
Residents adjusting to the new ACUA guidelines already have noticed their recyclables shrinking and their trash for the landfill growing. Those who haven’t noticed can expect education efforts and perhaps eventually audits of cart contents and actions to ensure compliance. And it’s only a matter of time before recycling programs everywhere must adjust to the changed market or endure onerous processing costs and landfilling of gathered recyclables.
The path forward is complex and uncertain. The Solid Waste Association of North America is focusing on three challenges — reducing contamination and improving the quality of recycled materials, creating demand for recycled content, and establishing federal funding for recycling infrastructure, education and programs.
Nearly everyone contributes to the problem — product and packaging manufacturers, consumers, businesses, materials recycling facilities — so the solution will require an effort from nearly everyone.
Recycling never achieved the level of resource recovery and reuse that looked possible. Now even that amount is being reduced.
The current challenges should help bring about sustainable and more effective recycling by consumers and companies. But prepare for at least a few years of changes to get there.