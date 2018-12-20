Many restaurants that lack a liquor license in New Jersey allow customers to bring their own wine or beer. The state allows BYOB — bring your own bottle — for any of them as long as the municipality doesn’t prohibit it.
Yet for decades, the state has banned BYOB restaurants from advertising that customers could bring wine or beer.
They could tell patrons about the policy once they were in the restaurant, but to inform them as a group in any way risked a disorderly persons charge and possible loss of their ability to allow beer and wine to be brought in.
Apparently no owner of such a restaurant thought it was worth the legal cost to challenge this dubious law, meant to protect liquor license holders, an important interest and lobbying group.
The task fell to, of all things, an Atlantic City strip club. Odd enough that a strip club can stay in business without a liquor license. Odder still that it would be the one to get this New Jersey law overturned on constitutional grounds.
Stiletto Atlantic City, on South Carolina Avenue, doesn’t sell alcohol, but a club next door does. In its lawsuit against the BYOB advertising ban, Stiletto’s owner said it feared prosecution if it notified its customers they could bring wine or beer purchased outside into the strip club.
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez initially determined that the ban was based on the content of the communication (advertising in this case) and therefore subject to strict scrutiny and presumably a violation of free speech. He noted that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned bans on advertising liquor prices.
That left it up to New Jersey to show it had a compelling governmental interest in banning advertising for BYOB.
The state asserted that the ban was part of its regulation of alcoholic beverages to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents — even while allowing more substantial alcohol advertising by purchasers of costly liquor licenses.
Rodriguez ruled “the state has not identified a governmental interest for its statutory ban on BYOB advertising,” let alone anything sufficient to override the First Amendment rights of BYOB establishments. He overturned the ban as an improper infringement on free speech.
Let’s hope this case emboldens New Jersey businesses and residents to seek to overturn other state restraints that seem intended to protect a politically connected interest group rather than the public. Residents should be allowed — like the residents of other states — to purchase beer and wine in a supermarket or from out-of-state wineries and breweries.
And it shouldn’t take decades and a lawsuit for the law to be made sensible.