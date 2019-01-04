Fairness makes it possible for people to work and live together, so they’re very sensitive to what they see as unfair treatment, especially under law. Justice is supposed to apply equally to everyone.
Gov. Phil Murphy has said repeatedly that his support for legalizing marijuana for pleasure is primarily rooted in fairness — changing drug laws that he believes have unfairly target minorities. A recent study, for example, found black residents are three times as likely to be arrested on marijuana-related charges as white residents.
Equal treatment under the law works both ways, demanding that no group of people be dealt with more harshly or more lightly than others. People can suspect the scales are tipping either direction, and often voice those suspicions in comments on stories in The Press.
For example, when Margate firefighter Ashton Funk was charged with shoplifting in 2015, some said he didn’t deserve the loss of his $78,000 a year job that resulted when he was convicted.
Now he is accused of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, one of the drugs behind the opioid crisis. He and another former firefighter are seeking to enter the state’s Pretrial Intervention Program and have their records in the case expunged — and some say that sounds too lenient.
PTI is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice process that strives to resolve personal problems resulting from crime-causing conditions and to deter future criminal behavior, according to the state. Funk’s first challenge getting into the program will be that it generally excludes defendants who have been previously convicted.
Participating in illegally obtaining and distributing narcotics sounds to most people like a serious offense. It also happens to be at the center of discussions by Democrats on legalizing marijuana in New Jersey.
The proposed law would put those with past convictions for possessing small amounts of the drug on the path to having their records quickly wiped clean. Currently they must wait three to five years to be eligible to have their conviction for possession dismissed.
Some Democrats say they won’t support legalization unless it also lets those convicted of low-level sales of drugs have their records expunged — but only after they’ve stayed out of trouble for 10 years.
Whether or not social justice advocates manage to make that part of marijuana legalization, leniency for current low-level participants in illegal drug distribution networks shouldn’t go further than that.
Helping spread the plague of drug addiction is a serious offense against society and avoiding another conviction for a decade should be the minimum before all is forgiven and forgotten.