The administration of Gov. Phil Murphy in short succession delivered four blows to South Jersey.
Last month began with NJ Transit, given $240 million under the administration’s reorganization plan, announcing it would shut down its Atlantic City rail line until early next year.
It ended with three Murphy vetoes. One thwarted the Legislature’s attempt to ensure it could preserve the state’s tax-reciprocity agreement with Pennsylvania. That allows N.J. residents who work in the neighboring sstate, most from South Jersey, to pay only N.J. income tax and not that of Pennsylvania as well.
More dispiriting, though, was the governor’s conditional veto of bipartisan legislation to designate a Garden State Growth Zone around Atlantic City International Airport and the adjacent FAA William J. Hughes Tech Center. That was a key component of Atlantic County efforts to diversify its dominant hospitality economy by attracting segments of the aviation industry. Another bill providing similar economic development incentives at two Cape May County airports also was rejected.
In a veto statement, Murphy said, “I remain steadfast in my commitment to the region and its economic prospects.” And in each case there were plausible, if not necessarily convincing, reasons for deciding against the interests of South Jersey residents. An administration official said later that each decision had been made individually and on its merits.
Temporarily shutting the Atlantic City rail line allowed its trains and crews to head north, where they presumably can help address the NJ Transit crisis for a larger number of commuters.
The governor said he hasn’t tried to end the N.J.-Pa. tax reciprocity deal, so giving the Legislature the ability to preserve it is unnecessary. Gov. Chris Christie tried to end it two years ago, since it would add about $180 million to New Jersey tax revenue.
Murphy’s problem with the Atlantic City Airport growth zone is that state tax incentive programs, in his view, have been less effective than those in other states. He has ordered an audit of them and when they come up for reauthorization in July next year, they may or may not be continued.
The airport growth zone as approved by the Legislature would have lasted until July 2022. Murphy said he’ll only approve it through next July, since the administration could end it and other incentives then.
He sent the plan for Cape May County airports back to square one, saying he wanted the N.J. Economic Development Authority to determine what industries the county should be seeking and the incentives, if any, to help recruit them.
Senate President Steve Sweeney, of Gloucester County, who was among the sponsors of the A.C. airport bill and the tax-reciprocity bill, criticized Murphy sharply for both vetoes. He said providing growth zone incentives to aviation businesses for less than a year “is too limiting” and hurts the county’s economic diversification effort. He said he was “deeply offended” by the tax-reciprocity veto and called it “another gut punch to South Jersey residents already reeling” from the loss of NJ Transit rail service.
This summer season that ended with Murphy ignoring the interests of South Jersey residents began with Sweeney getting the best of the governor on the state budget deal. Sweeney got the school aid reform he sought, while Murphy was denied the millionaire’s tax and even more spending.
Murphy’s vetoes and his administration’s shutdown of the Atlantic City rail line show Sweeney that the governor has the power to fight back, even against a united Legislature.
South Jersey has benefited from having Sweeney, the second most powerful leader in state government, as its champion.
Last month made clear that the region sometimes will be wounded in the battle between that champion and his political rival, even if both are Democrats.