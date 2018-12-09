In their roughly 12,000-year history in what is now South Jersey, the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape must have had plenty of disputes with the governments of others that arose and established sovereignty to their homeland.
Perhaps the 3,000 or so current members of the tribe thought those battles were over, but in 2012 New Jersey decided that it no longer recognized the tribe (and two others upstate). Such recognition hadn’t been formal, but implied through various pronouncements such as a 1982 legislative resolution.
State recognition doesn’t mean much compared to more exacting federal recognition of a tribe’s sovereignty, which makes it subject only to federal laws and tribal laws.
But state recognition meant plenty to the Bridgeton-based Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation, which estimated the loss might cost it $600,000 in grants, tribal jobs and scholarships tied to the designation. It said the recognition also was important to its ability to sell crafts, including beadwork, walking sticks, drums, headdresses and pottery, as made by Native Americans.
So the tribe sued New Jersey and after a six-year battle that saw the advantage shift between sides, they resolved their differences last month in a settlement about as amicable as they come.
The tribe’s lawsuit had claimed the decision against recognition was driven by an unfounded fear that it might lead to the federal recognition that would make tribal gambling facilities a possibility. It pointed to tribal laws banning gambling, but perhaps a stronger reason not to worry was that the case for federal recognition looked weak.
The state and the tribe, as part of the settlement, agree that it doesn’t give the Lenni-Lenape federal casino gambling rights.
But it does give the nation official recognition by New Jersey. The state also will pay it $2.4 million, which the tribe said will compensate it “for a portion of our significant economic losses suffered during this battle.”
State government took the corporate-style legal path of stating the settlement is no admission of wrongdoing or liability.
The Nanticoke Lenni-Lenapes, however, issued a surprising and mostly charming “Public Statement of Gratitude” following the resolution of the lawsuit.
After an explanation that the tribe had no choice but to sue after the Christie administration’s action against recognition caused it significant harm, gratitude is expressed to a long list of people — tribal elders, the legal team, judges, the mediator, experts, current officials, the people of Cumberland County and local officials, supporters everywhere in New Jersey and even dozens of reporters who covered the battle, including two at this newspaper.
There’s a widespread recognition now that more people (especially in politics) should see a mutual agreement as a good outcome of their disputes.
The tribe has offered an example of aiming higher still, toward giving thanks for an end to fighting and beginning anew.