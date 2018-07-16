About a year and a half ago, New Jersey began executing its plan to stabilize and restore nearly bankrupt Atlantic City. The Department of Community Affairs was given responsibility for city finances and former state Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Jeffrey Chiesa was designated to oversee them.
So far, the results have been good. State officials have made hard decisions and gotten things done that officials of past city administrations couldn’t or wouldn’t, probably for political reasons. City officials have worked with the state to keep local taxpayers from bearing too much of the burden of austerity. The cooperation and results have reduced the risk of the unknown for businesses and investors.
The progress has come at a considerable cost.
Chiesa’s law firm has been paid $4.5 million so far and billed for another $645,000, according to invoices obtained by a Press records request and made public last week.
That’s a lot of money, but then it resulted in major savings to the city. A Borgata tax appeal award was negotiated and settled for $72 million, reducing what the city had been expected to pay by $93 million. Spending on the city’s police and fire departments was reduced, a key factor in cutting the city’s budget by $18 million since the state takeover. Nearly a million dollars in law firm billings were for work on lawsuits brought by firefighter and police unions.
Even staunch takeover foe Council President Marty Small credited some of the decisions by Chiesa and the state with helping the city avoid a property tax increase for residents.
A far bigger cost is the $55 million in bonds the city agreed to issue to pay for pension and debt obligations it deferred in 2015 after casinos closed and its tax revenue shriveled. The city will be paying that back for years, but if the cost were absorbed at once, a typical homeowner would have had to pay $700 more this year.
Gov. Phil Murphy has removed Chiesa, an ally of former Gov. Chris Christie, but his law firm continues to do work for the state’s Atlantic City management. Murphy appointed one of his rivals in last year’s Democratic primary, former U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Jim Johnson, as special counsel to review the state’s effort and make recommendations. He’s doing it for $1 a year, but perhaps it will help advance his political career.
With the successful conclusion of the new city budget, due for final passage Wednesday, state and local officials will have weaned Atlantic City off its substantial and temporary state Transitional Aid ($37 million in 2016, down to $3.9 million in fiscal 2018). They’ve also been lucky with the casinos, whose improved business increased their payments in lieu of taxes this year by $7 million.
The most important thing now is to stay the course. The state can keep control of city finances for at least another three years. However long it remains, city officials should use the time to embed financial discipline as a prerequisite for all local government decisions and practices.
Atlantic City is still in a big hole — almost $450 million in debt — but it is climbing out to a much better future for people living and working there. Let the celebration of its progress strengthen its dedication to responsibility and the success that comes with it.