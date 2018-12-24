A few months ago, the N.J. Division of Alcoholic Beverages delivered a headache to beermakers in the form of new limits on their businesses.
The state’s 88 breweries — 21 of them in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties – were restricted to annually holding no more than 25 onsite events, 52 private parties and 12 events selling beer off-premises.
Such events are how microbreweries make ends meet. For example, Tuckahoe Brewing Co. in Egg Harbor Township hosted about 25 events the past year, including birthday parties, fundraisers, weddings and comedy shows. It wants to add televised sporting events.
The special rules followed complaints by holders of far-more-expensive restaurant and bar alcohol licenses about the expansion of microbreweries into serving food.
After an industry backlash, the rules were temporarily suspended while all sides worked toward a compromise.
On Monday, the state Senate advanced what might be part of the beverage industry solution. It unanimously passed legislation to allow owners to bring dogs into the sampling and tasting areas of breweries.
Microbreweries said allowing dogs would “help their industry grow and thrive,” according to one of the sponsors, Sen. Mike Doherty, R-Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren. The other, Sen. Kip Bateman, R-Hunterdon, Mercer, Somerset, said the bill would “increase foot and paw traffic for local breweries.”
The pair said letting the dogs in would help retain millennials who are fond of breweries and pets. They cited a report that 85 percent of those leaving the state in 2015 were 18 to 35 years old.
Dogs would be allowed where brewed products are consumed, not in areas where they might contaminate a product. Any mess they made would have to be promptly cleaned and sanitized. Staff wouldn’t be permitted to contact dogs directly, and if that should occur they’d have to wash their hands immediately.
The dog bill is advancing as the line between breweries, bars and restaurants has blurred a bit. The rule changes also allowed breweries to sell some snacks to beer drinkers, such as packaged crackers, chips and nuts.
And although breweries can’t make or sell food onsite, or offer it for free, their customers can bring their own.
If dogs are allowed in breweries and it’s popular and without problems, someday people might wonder why a couple eating a pizza in a brewery can bring their dog but not those in an area that a restaurant or bar might designate as dog friendly.
Balancing the needs of the relatively new microbrew industry with those of established restaurants and bars might be more challenging than legislators realize. Catering to dog owners may be popular, but may not make it easier.