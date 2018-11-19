State health officials seem to have gotten control of a tragic and scary disease outbreak.
A strain of a virus that is common in late summer and early fall recently infected at least 29 children at a Passaic County pediatric-care facility, killing 10 of them. Tests for the virus at other facilities, including two in South Jersey, found several cases at Voorhees Pediatric Facility in Camden County.
The Voorhees strain, fortunately, turned out to be different and milder than the one that caused the deaths at Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskill.
Unfortunately, troubling discoveries and allegations about the care at Wanaque also followed. A planned state Senate hearing may lead to changes in regulations and practices in such facilities to prevent similar outbreaks in the future.
Officials said there are at least 49 types of adenovirus. The more dangerous one at Wanaque spread among kids from toddlers to teens, all of whom already had severely compromised immune systems, officials said.
But last week, the New Jersey Department of Health said it had found a problem with the layout of the Wanaque Center’s respiratory unit that made it difficult to safely separate medically fragile children. The department ordered the facility to quit accepting new patients into the unit until that is remedied.
Earlier this month, two health care workers at the center described a more troubling situation to NJ Advance Media. They claimed that workers repeatedly asked why the sickest patients weren’t being transferred to hospitals and suggested that senior staff at the for-profit facility may have been influenced by a desire to keep pediatric beds full so Medicaid would keep paying $519 a day per patient.
In addition, the Wanaque Center had been cited repeatedly for deficiencies in hand washing and infection control, according to state and federal inspection reports. Since the virus isn’t airborne, medical experts said, it was likely spread from one bed-bound patient to another by someone caring for them.
A Department of Health team of infection control experts and epidemiologists will visit all five pediatric long-term care facilities in New Jersey to conduct training and assessments of infection control procedures. In addition to Wanaque and Voorhees, that includes Children’s Specialized Hospital locations in Toms River and Mountainside, Union County, and University Hospital in Newark.
Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, who chairs the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee, said some in the health-care industry have resisted past legislative efforts on patient safety and infection control. Alluding to the possibility of additional oversight resulting from the adenovirus outbreak, he said, “On a matter this critical, we don’t allow institutions to decide on their own what is best practice.”
The response by state health officials and legislators looks strong and appropriate. Better control of infection in pediatric care settings is needed and likely to result.