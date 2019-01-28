Rare are the teenagers who don’t make parents wonder at some point whether they have any idea of the value of money. That’s not surprising since kids typically are dependent on the deeper pockets of adults.
One way to learn personal finance skills is to be on your own and have no money. But by then loans and credits cards can dig a hole that’s hard to escape.
A better way is for parents and schools to offer many money lessons throughout childhood, from a variety of perspectives, connected to the world of youngsters whenever possible.
New Jersey mandated another round this month — lessons on savings, credit, debt, budgeting, insurance, investment and other money issues to be taught in grades six through eight.
That can help, especially if the lessons can engage students.
A middle school class in Northfield cleverly tasks kids with finding a boat they can afford at the Atlantic City Boat Show without busting what seemed like a generous budget. Computer and mobile applications can streamline the math that’s sometimes involved. The free Practical Money Skills materials from credit company Visa include online Marvel comics with the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy saving money while saving the day.
The new law also ensures that what has been offered by some schools as an elective or sometimes done in one shot in a middle school grade now becomes a steady acquisition of money skills in preparation for the more serious financial curriculum required in high school.
State standards set a few years ago already required middle school students to learn many money and personal finance topics by the completion of eighth grade. Legislators said they were inspired to bolster the effort by concerns that millennials could have been better prepared for the financial challenges they are facing.
Under the law, the state Department of Education will offer instructional materials to school districts that want help. This too will help ensure consistency in the early stages of financial instruction, with a uniform curriculum, teachable examples and sample materials.
Having personal finance skills may be like having money — it’s possible to feel like there is never enough of either.
Perhaps parents will feel confident their kids are attaining the basics of understanding money when their desire to spend reflects the reality of their resources.