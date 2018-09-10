State Senate President Steve Sweeney’s bipartisan task force has delivered an impressive list of recommendations on how to restore financial responsibility to state government.
With the state straining to pay the interest on $48 billion in bonded debt and facing a $152 billion shortfall in funding government worker pension and retiree health benefits, spending reforms are long overdue.
Sweeney says the recommendations of the N.J. Economic and Fiscal Policy Workgroup are an alternative — the only one so far — to the state’s current practice of just raising taxes every year. He told The Press editorial board recently that if people “don’t like my plan, fine, give me something, your plan … and if it’s just raising taxes, that’s not a plan.”
He and fellow legislators will make the proposals central to a campaign for true fiscal reform that will include several months of town halls and news conferences around the state. They will give taxpayers their best and perhaps only significant shot at cutting the cost of state government, and progressives a path to finding funds for the investments they seek in New Jersey’s future.
One of the most significant task force proposals would merge schools into districts with grades from kindergarten through 12. About half of the state’s 600-plus districts are educationally fragmented, increasing costs and undermining consistency in curriculum.
Another would cap payouts to public workers for unused sick time at $7,500. Counties would be permitted to levy a sales tax to offset their reliance on property taxes, which might work well for tourism-rich Cape May and Atlantic counties. Assets such as the New Jersey Turnpike would be considered for revenue generation, possibly offering premium fast lanes as is done in Maryland and Virginia.
But the most important proposals are aimed at New Jersey’s biggest and costliest problem — the inability to pay for politicians’ past promises of retirement and health benefits to public worker unions.
On this issue, Sweeney has unusual expertise and credibility for a state leader as a result of his 40-year career with the international ironworkers union and current service as its general vice president.
He said public sector labor unions have made their pensions unsustainable and have targeted for re-election defeat leaders who have sought to fix them instead of just pouring more money into them.
Sweeney’s blunt message to the public unions now: “You’re the problem here. You gamed your pensions, you legislated your pensions, you pushed through things that shouldn’t have been done,” he said. “You didn’t pay for it and you have the gall to stand out there saying, ‘We’ve paid what we were supposed to pay.’ Not true.”
Task force proposals would address the structural problems of the state’s pension and health coverage liabilities.
One would transition state workers to a hybrid retirement benefit, with a pension for the first $40,000 of their earnings and a 401(k)-style account with a guaranteed return for income above that. That’s more than reasonable, considering that New Jersey workers outside of government typically don’t get any pension.
Another would put public workers into health plans rated “gold” under Obamacare, instead of the current plans rated “platinum.” That’s reasonable, since public employees’ coverage while working and in retirement would still be rated “unobtainium” by the vast majority of state residents.
Reasonable spending cuts such as these are the only way to ensure there will be adequate funds for mass transit, education, Medicaid, senior programs and other essential state services.
Raising taxes year after year, with the tax burden already the highest in the nation on businesses and fifth highest on residents, would just put New Jersey’s economy further behind and shrink state revenue sources.
Every year that state leaders fail to address the state fiscal crisis, it deepens and the eventual pain of dealing with it grows. The residents and businesses who will feel that pain should get behind this serous effort to reform state government before its fiscal mess catastrophically worsens.