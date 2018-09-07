The SAT, originally for Scholastic Aptitude Test, is the best known standardized test used for college admissions in the U.S.
For decades many have considered it a somewhat objective assessment of educational achievement and potential. They might have been shocked to see the recent headline that Stockton University will drop the SAT for admissions.
As with so many things, the details are much more nuanced and less dramatic. They show Stockton is making appropriate and modest changes to welcome students who are successful in the classroom but don’t necessarily excel at standardized tests.
Most Stockton applicants will still submit SAT scores (or those on ACT, the more popular test these days). Currently, according to the College Board that administers the SAT, 95 percent of first-time freshman submit SAT scores to Stockton.
But starting this fall, submitting test scores will be optional for students with a strong high school grade point average. The university will evaluate their high school transcript, letters of recommendation, essay, extracurricular participation, and evidence of leadership and motivation. Admission will be granted to those who show a consistent and challenging academic performance throughout their high school career.
For 23 degree programs, mostly with an emphasis on math and science, SAT or ACT scores will still be required. That’s appropriate since standardized tests seem better at measuring those more objective subjects, and a solid base is critical for success at the college level.
A test for placement purposes will still be required of test-optional students who are accepted. That could be an SAT or ACT, or the university’s Accuplacer subject-specific exam.
Stockton’s test-optional policy is part of a trend. About a thousand U.S. colleges and universities have reduced their emphasis on SAT and ACT scores in their admissions decisions, including 14 others in New Jersey and 320 top-tier schools in this year’s Best Colleges guide by U.S. News & World Report.
Nearly all colleges, from the Ivy League on down, have dropped the requirement that applicants take the SAT or ACT essay tests, which are widely seen as an unfair impediment to students from low-income families.
Some higher education officials consider all standardized tests strongly biased against low-income students and minority students. Many think multiple-choice tests are limited in what they reveal about a student.
Stockton’s policy looks carefully crafted to admit a broader range of successful students while ensuring the university maintains its high academic standards.