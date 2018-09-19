New Jersey already required new school buses to have lap seat belts. At the end of last month, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law the final upgrade in this long-debated matter, a requirement that new buses have three-point shoulder and lap belts.
School children are required to use the belts in New Jersey, just like the occupants of cars and light trucks.
People who have been using three-point belts for decades probably wonder why the state took so long to mandate them for school buses, since children if anything need and deserve more protection.
Don’t blame New Jersey. Only in May of this year did the National Transportation Safety Board finally recommend shoulder and lap belts for school buses. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration only made that its policy in 2015.
The reason was simple — school buses are very safe. They are much heavier than passenger cars and their strong, closely spaced seats offer significant crash protection, according to the NHTSA.
The agency’s data shows how safe. The nation’s 450,000 public school buses transport 24 million children about 4.3 billion miles every year. On average from 2007 to 2016, five children bus passengers per year were killed in crashes.
By comparison, an average of 28 children per year were killed while taking other forms of transportation to school.
Even five out of 24 million children are too many, so if three-point belts reduce that very low number further, they’re well worth the $10,000 or so price they add to a bus. They should, but there remains a possibility that more belting might slow down the exit of children from a bus after a crash. Since fatal crashes are so rare, it will take years for data to provide certainty.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends lap-shoulder belts in school buses. So does the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, which says that in very rare serious crashes involving rollovers or side impacts, lap-shoulder belts should offer “an additional measure of safety.”
So upgraded school bus belts should make their excellent safety record even better.
But what might be more effective in advancing school bus safety would be busing companies, school districts and the state increasing their oversight of drivers. Many crashes nationwide have been the fault of drivers who were allowed to keep working despite clear evidence of problems.
New Jersey’s new law, in fact, was passed in reaction to a Morris County crash in May that killed a child and an adult when the bus made an illegal U-turn on Route 80 into an oncoming dump truck. The 77-year-old driver’s license had been suspended 14 times and reinstated most recently five months before the crash.