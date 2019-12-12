New Jersey’s drug court program is one of its most powerful tools for rehabilitating people convicted of low-level, nonviolent drug crimes. As an alternative to prison, they spend up to five years being tested for drug use, making regular court appearances and under rigorous supervision by judges, treatment providers, probation officers, prosecutors and public defenders.
Many can’t cut it and wind up in prison anyway. But since 2002, more than 5,400 have completed the drug court program — now called Recovery Court in Atlantic and Cape May counties — and aimed for a new law-abiding life free of drugs. Fewer than 3% of graduates are imprisoned again within three years.
But going straight and getting clean are just preconditions to reentry into society. Graduates also need productive work to support themselves, their dependents and their self-respect.
Legislators and the courts have strived to make it easier for drug court grads to get hired despite the drugs and crime in their past. A 2016 law relaxed the requirements for the graduates to erase their criminal records, and the courts started applying that to some lesser offenses.
Last January, the state Supreme Court ruled the law gave graduates the opportunity to expunge even significant criminal histories of third- and fourth-degree drug sale offenses. It said expungement cases must be heard by drug court judges familiar with the program, and spared applicants the costly task of providing documents from their past convictions, unless the judge thinks it necessary.
As we said then, clearing the past record of low-level offenses gives offenders a genuine second chance and another motivation to remain law-abiding. A new conviction of any sort could restore their entire criminal record with no expungement possible.
The creation and evolution of the drug-court program has been a thoughtful, compassionate success. But there’s a big piece missing in South Jersey, where the casino industry is one of the biggest employers. People convicted of drug offenses are forever ineligible for a casino employee license.
A bipartisan proposal last year to change that was sponsored by state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, and then-Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic. Their bill to allow drug-court graduates to apply for a key employee casino license passed the Senate unanimously but stalled in the Assembly.
Last month, the Assembly passed the reintroduced version of the bill and sent it to the Senate, so the prospect looks good for it to quickly clear the Legislature.
The law would allow people who have put their mistakes behind them and started building a career to advance in the gaming industry. The license is needed for supervisory and management positions, and casino industry leaders see benefit in it for everyone.
“This legislation will strengthen our partnership with the community and allow our industry to benefit from the expanded universe of potential new employees,” said Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and senior vice president of operations for Eldorado Resorts.
“At a time when the scourge of addiction has touched all of us, what better way to combat it than true opportunity and jobs?” asked Joe Jingoli, a principal of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
We hope Senate President Steve Sweeney, who is sponsoring the new version of the bill, makes its second trip through the upper chamber a swift one — and Gov. Phil Murphy remains true to his record of helping people rise above their past mistakes by signing it early in the new year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.