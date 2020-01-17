In a split vote, the Legislature on Monday passed new regulations on e-cigarettes and sent them to Gov. Phil Murphy. A few are good and should be signed into law. The one that’s gotten the most attention — a ban on vaping flavors — should be conditionally vetoed.
First the good rules. Penalties would be increased for retailers selling tobacco and vaping products to those under 21. Coupons and discounts would not be allowed. And vaping liquids with more than 2% nicotine would be prohibited.
The Legislature also approved a ban on all flavored vaping products, allowing only e-cigarettes and liquids that taste like tobacco. Legislators did this to discourage underage people from vaping, since they prefer fruit flavors and menthol to the taste of tobacco.
One problem with the bill is that many New Jersey adults also prefer vaping liquid flavors other than tobacco, and many use vaping to avoid the much greater harm of smoking cigarettes. The vaping industry has said that states need to better enforce their smoking age instead of stopping adults from buying and using products they prefer and that are benefiting them.
If enacted into law, the flavors-ban bill would also strengthen and enlarge the black market in vaping products. Users young and old would be encouraged to buy online and from local under-the-table resellers, where age restrictions and quality controls are often ignored.
Strangely enough, N.J. legislators are reacting in part to the past year’s wave of 57 deaths and 2,600 hospitalizations among users of vaping products. But the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that these were overwhelmingly due to badly concocted vape products sold online and person-to-person rather than by stores and vape shops. (And nearly all involved liquids with the active ingredient of marijuana, either from the black market or from recreational or medical marijuana dispensaries.)
So the Legislature’s flavors ban would push people exactly in the direction of the greatest vaping risk.
Finally, the New Jersey proposal would also crush numerous small businesses that have opened to cater to e-cigarette users by providing the products they want, including a wide range of flavors. These businesses are able to strictly enforce the state nicotine age limit and whatever other regulations the state enacts.
New Jersey should consider an approach proposed by the federal government but yet enacted — ban flavors from the small, cartridge-based e-cigarettes popular with teenagers but allow them in liquids prepared by vaping shops for verified adults. This would focus the regulatory control where it is needed and allow the many vaping entrepreneurs to continue providing adults with preferred and even harm-reducing products, while depriving the black market of a big boost.
Gov. Murphy should send the vaping flavors ban back to the Legislature with instructions to consider this approach.
Otherwise, New Jersey officials risk not just creating a huge new unregulated black market in preferred vaping products, but also a new public health crisis from people pushed to use harmful products.
