Inventing and acquiring technology is the easy part. Learning how and when to use it to maximize benefits and minimize problems requires experience, thoughtful consideration and incremental changes.
This is turning out to be true not just for consumer technology, but for one of the most important improvements to public safety in recent years — the police camera.
Police departments nationwide started using dashboard and body cameras as rapidly as consumers took up cellphones. The policies and practices to ensure the greatest benefit to all involved — crime suspects, the police and the general public — are evolving and still have a way to go.
The New Jersey Supreme Court advanced them a little this month, ruling there is no law that requires releasing to the public all of the video recorded by cameras on the dashboards of police vehicles.
The wide range of opinions about releasing police cam footage was reflected in the court’s split vote of 4 to 3. It overturned a divided decision by an appellate court that the videos were covered by the Open Public Records Act.
The Supreme Court said the videos “constitute criminal investigatory records … and they are therefore not subject to disclosure under OPRA.”
The dissenting justices said releasing all video “is of critical importance to an informed citizenry” and “may lead to greater misunderstanding and more distrust between the public and the police.”
Journalists in general favor the widest application of OPRA, and last week the New Jersey chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists urged the state attorney general to set a statewide policy of classifying all dash cam videos as public records.
Nationwide, policies on the release of police videos are all over the map. In several states there is no obligation to release any such video. Ohio considers it part of the public record but allows parts considered investigatory to be withheld. New York City allows access by request.
Seattle stands out for total public disclosure and putting its police videos online. The policy was threatened when a resident requested massive amounts of video, which would have required thousands of hours to prepare them. This year there is growing concern about the city’s $1.5 million a year cost, and that videos could constitute an invasion of privacy.
The N.J. Supreme Court’s decision said lower courts should consider whether videos should be released over the privacy objections of subjects in them. In the case that was the basis for its ruling, the person arrested objected to the video’s release.
Police videos have been helpful in documenting the interactions between officers and suspects, as well as other members of the public. They have allowed a more accurate assessment of uses of force and claims of excess use of force. They probably also have encouraged better behavior on the part of officers and suspects.
As Seattle has found out, releasing all of them may have some unintended consequences. Besides cost and privacy issues, police video online becomes available for anyone to use and misuse, including criminals, entrepreneurs and even terrorists. If someday the detailed view into the daily activities of law enforcement causes problems, adjustments would be needed to maintain public safety and security.
All police videos already are subject to discovery in court cases, so their help in properly resolving criminal and civil cases is unaffected by the court’s decision.
New Jersey already requires that in cases where lethal force is used, police video must be released to the public within 20 days.
Over time, the different disclosure standards nationwide will yield varying outcomes, making the benefits and problems of each more apparent. The state Legislature should review that record and decide if disclosure is warranted in more cases — for example, maybe when less than lethal force is used and a complaint against police is filed — rather than make the judiciary set policy in the absence of well-thought-out statutes.