Last year Stuart Rabner, New Jersey Supreme Court chief justice, created a committee to look into the operations of and fines levied by municipal courts. While its recent report said the local courts compared favorably to those in other states, it also found cases of excessive use of contempt assessments and the pursuit of revenue for the town instead of justice.
Committee chairman Judge Julio Mendez, who is a Superior Court assignment judge in Atlantic County, said municipal court fines and fees can be overwhelming and disproportionately affect the poor — potentially setting them up for further costly interactions with the court.
In that light, one of the report’s 49 recommendations was mandatory hearings to determine the ability of defendants to pay.
Wire stories and headlines about the report blared that the state’s 515 municipal courts “made $400 million in 2017” in fines and fees. In fact, that’s the amount they collected, and although they get to keep more than half, from that they must pay their personnel and other court costs, according to NJ Spotlight. So the actual money “made” by municipal courts averages out to much less than $500,000 each — significant, but not a major source for budgets that typically run from several to hundreds of millions of dollars.
Another committee complaint was that fines and fees vary quite a bit between judges and courts, evidence that justice is uneven where people are most likely to experience it. That can be seen in South Jersey, where average per-case contempt of court assessments the past three years were $54 to $65 in Atlantic County, $23 to $26 in Cape May County and $76 to $83 in Cumberland.
The report also recommended that bench warrants for those who don’t show up for a court hearing shouldn’t be used as a collection method. Just two days after the report’s release, Rabner set up a process to possibly dismiss almost 790,000 outstanding warrants — about a third of the 2.5 million warrants pending in the state.
About half the warrants up for dismissal are for parking-ticket cases and half for moving violations, with a small number for violations of local ordinances. None are for serious offenses such as drunken or reckless driving, or for anything indictable.
The state’s municipal prosecutors association voted in April to oppose such dismissals, saying it would reward noncompliance with the law and send the wrong message. They urged that there be at least a small fine in the cases.
Some legislators already are preparing to act quickly on another report recommendation, looking to create committees to evaluate municipal judge candidates in each county. The N.J. League of Municipalities fears that could lead to the state “eliminating the local perspective from an entire branch of government.”
Proponents say municipal judges are often political appointments, but this seems like a weak criticism since state Superior Court judges are also often political appointments resulting from explicit deals between the parties. For example, in 2015, then-Gov. Chris Christie simultaneously nominated the leaders of the Cape May County Republican and Democratic parties as judges for state Superior Court.
Reforms might make the local administration of justice fairer and more consistent. They could also be a step toward consolidation of the 515 municipal courts, which could yield significant savings for taxpayers.
At the very least, if the state is going to dismiss hundreds of thousands of warrants, it should set up a collection process for municipalities that is functional and doesn’t give offenders a break for ignoring tickets.