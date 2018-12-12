Through the work of local officials and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the availability of many kinds of health care for veterans in South Jersey keeps growing.
The steady improvement is a good example of how a great and challenging need can be addressed over time by determined efforts to address it piece by piece.
In New Jersey, veterans make up more than 6 percent of the population in Cape May, Salem, Ocean and Burlington counties.
Veterans in the southernmost counties of Cape May, Salem, Cumberland and Atlantic have faced the additional challenge of being served by a VA center across the bay in Delaware.
With the support of every local state legislator and special efforts by retiring Rep. Frank LoBiondo, the Wilmington (Del.) VA Medical Center opened veteran outpatient clinics in Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties — and is building a new Cape facility to handle expanded and modernized health-care services.
The Wilmington VMAC also developed partnerships with Cape Regional and Shore medical centers, Inspira Health Network and AtlantiCare to make more procedures available through the Veterans Choice Program.
More care and options, though, are still needed, and we’re glad they are steadily expanding.
Just last week, Atlantic County’s Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield opened a new veterans wing under a five-year VA contract.
The wing includes 30 beds and is decorated with military photos and flags.
A similar contract was awarded to Eastern Pines Convalescent Center in Atlantic City.
Executive Dennis Levinson said Atlantic County was able to convince the VA to offer some of the same VA medical services that patients have been traveling more than 100 miles round trip to Delaware to receive.
An arm of the New Jersey Hospital Association recently announced a new program to train seven teams — each containing a mental health professional and a veteran — to provide a Mental Health First Aid course to veterans, their families and caregivers. Between a third and a half of war veterans in the VA health system receive a mental health diagnosis, and about a tenth are diagnosed with a substance use disorder. The training will help ensure these needs don’t go untreated.
And in October, the Wilmington VMAC announced a contract with a Salem County nursing home to give South Jersey veterans increased access to specialty palliative, hospice, dementia and respite care.
The center has seven contract nursing homes in the region and is considering adding at least three additional long-term-care facilities.
Needs remain, which are apparent in each case where a veteran must travel (usually by bus) to Wilmington for care that theoretically could be received much closer to home.
South Jersey’s relatively light population and distance from urban centers probably disqualifies it from getting its own VA hospital.
But the combination of more and better VA facilities in the region, as well as greater access to community care providers through the Veterans Choice Program, should keep improving care for area veterans.