Last Thursday, I had the pleasure of taking part in the 2020 Leadership Series: Casino Executive Panel sponsored by the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce.
My comments regarding Atlantic City were directed toward the reality of the current situation in our community, but I would like to elaborate and reiterate Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City’s commitment to be fully transparent and complete on my perspective and views.
One of Hard Rock’s core mottos is “All Is One,” and I truly believe as leaders in the community, together we can make a difference. This is not about politics, but about identifying the steps to develop solutions collaboratively that are in the best interest of our community and residents of Atlantic City.
I discussed three primary points which I believe are essential to address:
(1) Ensuring proper funding to provide safe and affordable housing, along with recovery and training programs for Atlantic City residents.
(2) Ensuring the infrastructure of our city is prioritized by keeping our streetlights working, our roads safe and our iconic Boardwalk and beaches pristine.
(3) Prioritize the city’s needs and ensuring transparency of funds by strategically deploying resources for long-term benefit.
Atlantic City can become a national resort destination while competing as a regional meetings and conventions hub with proper funding and focus.
With that being said, I believe that the safety and quality of living for residents can be significantly improved with more funding allocated to assist those in need and by developing more recovery and career-training programs. However, the funding for these programs needs to be increased to show our commitment for improvement and not spending carelessly with limited benefits.
I did mention a bulldozer and yes, actionable development to tear down Trump Plaza and other blighted sights, which are dangerous, hazardous and include commercial and residential condemned structures. We need to open space for parks, beautification of our city and new amenities that will drive tourist visitation and inevitably support the city and the broader region.
In the recent past, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) has spent a portion of funding toward some of these projects and programs, however it is time to dedicate all future funding directly on revitalization and development efforts that directly impact Atlantic City and our residents.
Atlantic City has much to offer the region, but action is required to positively change the perception and reality of our future.
This will require a strategic master plan, capital modification, collaboration and tough decision making by Atlantic County leadership to ensure we are focused on improving our city and becoming a true entertainment and resort destination.
Hard Rock Atlantic City has been, and will continue to be, committed to being an integral part of this change.
The property was the first casino to participate in the Recovery Court Program, providing a second chance at employment for rehabilitated substance abuse candidates who have successfully completed the program. We have since hired more than 22 participants from the program and are committed to continuing to support these efforts creating vital job opportunities to a group who were previously not offered a second chance at employment.
The half-a-billion-dollar investment from Hard Rock Atlantic City upon opening created economic growth and development, establishing 3,500 new jobs, 800 of which have gone to Atlantic City residents, along with several hundred construction jobs and new vendor opportunities ultimately leading to other development projects.
Our commitment to the community goes far beyond participating in events. Hard Rock Atlantic City, the Seminole Tribe of Florida and its partners have donated over a half-a-million dollars since opening to local charitable organizations with an emphasis on Atlantic County through partnerships with organizations like the Atlantic City Board of Education, Atlantic City Rescue Mission, Covenant House, Turning Point, AVANZAR, HERO Campaign and many more.
Since opening the property in June 2018, Hard Rock Atlantic City leadership continues to reach out and coalesce, meeting with community residents at Shiloh Baptist Church quarterly to open the floor for any questions and/or comments that our Atlantic City residents may have. We look forward to continuing to engage the residents and listen to their honest feedback at the highest levels in the organization.
The Seminole Tribe of Florida is committed to investing in Atlantic City and our region through outreach, philanthropy and job programs to create a long-term sustainable future and strong industry.
Together we can make a difference.
Joe Lupo, of Margate, is president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.