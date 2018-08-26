Another high school sports season to remember, in many ways
“High school sports is about creating memories and those memories last a lifetime,” late Holy Spirit High School football coach Ed Byrnes once said about scholastic sports.
We are on the verge of more memories being created at high schools and fields around the region.
High school sports, especially football, bring communities together. On Friday nights, places like Carey Field in Ocean City, Gittone Field in Vineland and the Mustang Corral at Mainland Regional High School become the place to be.
As the calendar counts down to the start of a new high school season, schools and fans have reasons for optimism.
As the memories are created, we will be there to capture them on a variety of platforms including in the paper, on the web, on the radio and on Facebook Live.
Our scholastic football coverage kicks off with our annual high school football preview, which will be in your newspaper on Thursday. This year we focus on the rebirth of the Pleasantville football program. A program that went 0-10 two years ago is poised to complete a remarkable turnaround.
The one thing that struck me while Press staff photographer Erin Grugan took photos for the cover of the football preview was the community support the team has. As the players were posing at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Main Street, random people drove by and shouted words of encouragement to the team.
We want to continue to share these moments with you.
Every Wednesday afternoon during the season, join longtime Press high school reporter Mike McGarry and me at 2 p.m. to discuss high school football at www.facebook.com/pressofac. We call the show First and Ten with the HS Live, and McGarry and I will break down the week’s previous games as well as preview the upcoming slate of games. During the show, readers are more than welcome to send in their comments and questions.
Then starting on Sept. 7 and every Friday night throughout the season, The Press is teaming up with Prime Events and 97.3FM ESPN Radio for the Friday Night Live radio show.
From 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday night, Press staff writer Max Reil and 97.3FM ESPN host Nick Kosko will bring you all of the night’s action from the high school fields. In addition, reporters will call in providing updates of games throughout the region. The show will also be streamed on pressofac.com as part of our football coverage.
Additionally, all the coverage that you count on will return, such as High School Sports Game Day with a breakdown of all of the weeks action and your High School Football Game of the Week, as well as our weekly elite 11.
So sit back and enjoy, as we bring a new set of memories to you this high school football season.
Nicholas Huba is sports editor of The Press of Atlantic City.
Contact: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com
Twitter @acpresshuba